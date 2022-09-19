Nicola Coughlan Channelled Bridgerton Chic At London Fashion Week

Attending Christopher Kane’s runway show at London Fashion Week, Bridgerton and Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan looked every inch the style maven. Channelling her on-screen character Penelope Featherington, the actor opted for a black dress with a Regency-style neckline and a cinched-in waist. The actor accessorised her Christopher Kane-designed number with a dazzling hint of shimmering eye make-up.

Like many other guests at the Scottish designer’s showcase, Coughlan opted to wear all-black as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8. Many other London Fashion Week attendees have also chosen to wear the colour, which is associated with mourning. Clara Amfo, Daisy Lowe, Raye, and Jourdan Dunn also wore black ensembles to Kane’s show.

Though the landmark fashion event has gone ahead during a ten-day national period of mourning, its calendar has been scaled back, and no fashion shows will take place on Monday, Sept. 19 due to the Queen’s state funeral. Burberry was among the major fashion houses to cancel its showcase. Meanwhile, Christopher Kane’s Sunday show observed the national minute’s silence at 8 p.m. Earlier in the week, Harris Reed incorporated a bouquet of Lily of the Valley flowers — one of Her Majesty’s favourite blooms — into their event. At the JW Anderson showcase, designer Jonathan Anderson paid tribute with a simple embroidered t-shirt, saying “Her Majesty The Queen 1926-2022.”

Back in the Ton, Bridgerton Season 3 will see Coughlan’s character Miss Featherington, who is also the hidden identity behind Lady Whistledown, take up a more central role. Penelope and Colin Bridgerton’s relationship will take pride of place. As per the books, the duo are set to become more than just friends. Fans have lovingly nicknamed the pair “Polin.”

Thankfully, Coughlan seems to have moved on from a past bout of “Bridger-tan” — the witty term the actor uses to describe the bizarre tan lines she picks up whilst filming in those low-cut Regency gowns.