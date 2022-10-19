‘Tis the season of cozy pumpkin candles, homemade pumpkin treats, pumpkin-inspired hair hues, and of course, the ever-anticipated pumpkin spice lattes. And while the buzzy word is most definitely a trend that continues to reign throughout the cooler months — the power of pumpkin seed oil as an ingredient within beauty products has some serious benefits.

Defne Arikan, the founder of Bryhel Cosmetics Lab, says this of the ingredient’s new-found “it-girl” status: “This oil has existed forever, but it seems like most serious studies have been developed these past years. Why have people developed more interest in this oil in the past years? We believe it is simply because of trends in the food and cosmetic industry — for example: the introduction of the pumpkin spice latte.”

Below, Arikan shares her expert insight on all things pumpkin seed oil.

What Exactly Is Pumpkin Seed Oil?

“Like many plant-based oils (such as avocado, flaxseed, or coconut oil), pumpkin seed oil has gained tremendous popularity and recognition for its medical properties. It is a thick oil with a greenish tint obtained by pressing the pumpkin seeds.

To extract the oil, a certain process must be followed. The squash must be dried, and then the seeds must be pressed at high pressure and cold to extract the oil. The oil must not be exposed to high temperatures at the risk of losing all the therapeutic elements that give it so many benefits.”

How Does Pumpkin Seed Oil Benefit Your Skin?

“Pumpkin seed oil nourishes the skin since it’s rich in essential fatty acids — particularly omega-3, as well as vitamins B, C, and E. It’s also known for its powerful antioxidant properties, thanks to the phytosterols it contains, and has potent anti-inflammatory and anti-allergic properties. This compound helps reduce the fragility of the skin and its propensity to become irritated.

[Some benefits of the ingredient include] aiding the production of collagen, plumping and building firmness of the skin, moisturizing and calming dry skin, and deep revitalization [for] a radiant, smooth, toned, protected, and firm complexion.

It is [also] known for treating acne, anti-aging, and soothing benefits.”

What Are The Benefits When It Comes To Hair?

“Pumpkin seed oil can contribute to nourishing and strengthening the hair, and is recommended against hair loss. Some research has revealed that pumpkin seed oil can inhibit the action of the 5-alpha-reductase enzyme responsible for stopping hair growth and hair loss. Thanks to its nourishing and emollient properties, it also protects the hair follicles and increases the shine of the hair fibers.”

Are There Any Downsides To Worry About?

“Pumpkin seed oil is of natural origin [and it] is generally considered safe and associated with no side effects when used in moderation.

Some people may be allergic to it, like many other oils. Medical advice is always recommended for young children, pregnant women, and nursing mothers, especially for essential oils.”

Does Pumpkin Seed Oil Have Any Other Benefits?

“There are many new studies on the efficacy of this oil for oral health, and it’s often recommended for oral problems such as mouth ulcers, sore gums, wounds, and chapped lips.”

Expert:

Defne Arikan, the founder of Bryhel Cosmetics Lab