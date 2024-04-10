With each minute that passes, the sun-drenched days, strappy sandals, and carefree energy so associated with summer months come that much closer. This means beauty lovers are already booking their pre-vacation nail appointments. And according to pro manicurists, the incoming nail polish trends are quite polarizing.
According to, Gina Edwards, celebrity nail artist and KISS ambassador, beauty lovers will either stick to their tried-and-true neutrals, or go the complete opposite direction to embrace bold color. “The manicure vibe for this summer is a mix between soft and bold,” Edwards tells Bustle.
Tom Bachik, an imPRESS ambassador and celeb manicurist (with clients like Selena Gomez, J.Lo, Camila Cabello, and more), says this season’s polish trends will essentially be the manicure version of a vibe check. “I am really loving ‘mood colors’ for summer 2024, which essentially means nail colors that match whatever mood you’re currently in.”
In other words? Those who are inspired by the vivid turquoise color of the Caribbean sea may opt for a color to match the vibe. Similarly, fiery coral manicures may be the perfect polish shade when you’re feeling extra confident.
Ahead of the sunshine-filled summer season, below, find 10 nail polish color trends, as shared by the experts.