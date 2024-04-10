With each minute that passes, the sun-drenched days, strappy sandals, and carefree energy so associated with summer months come that much closer. This means beauty lovers are already booking their pre-vacation nail appointments. And according to pro manicurists, the incoming nail polish trends are quite polarizing.

According to, Gina Edwards, celebrity nail artist and KISS ambassador, beauty lovers will either stick to their tried-and-true neutrals, or go the complete opposite direction to embrace bold color. “The manicure vibe for this summer is a mix between soft and bold,” Edwards tells Bustle.

Namely, sheer balletcore pinks — recently worn by names like Margot Robbie — will bring “soft girl” vibes to manicures ahead. On the other end of the spectrum, more vibrant nail polish colors like Tiffany blue and highlighter yellow, will have main character moments of their own.

Tom Bachik, an imPRESS ambassador and celeb manicurist (with clients like Selena Gomez, J.Lo, Camila Cabello, and more), says this season’s polish trends will essentially be the manicure version of a vibe check. “I am really loving ‘mood colors’ for summer 2024, which essentially means nail colors that match whatever mood you’re currently in.”

In other words? Those who are inspired by the vivid turquoise color of the Caribbean sea may opt for a color to match the vibe. Similarly, fiery coral manicures may be the perfect polish shade when you’re feeling extra confident.

Ahead of the sunshine-filled summer season, below, find 10 nail polish color trends, as shared by the experts.

Baby Blue Hues @avrnailswatches In the ever-evolving world of beauty, baby blue is truly the color of it girls — at least for summer 2024. (Case in point: Megan Fox most recently traded in her pink hair for a cool, “washed denim” shade.) The pastel color is trending in the manicure space, too, because, according to Bachik, it gives big “‘by the ocean’ vibes.”

Major Magenta Moment @glamorous_nails_namibia For quite some time now, hot pink has been a manicure mainstay — particularly for those craving a shocking pop of color. In a post-Barbie world, Bachik says the pink obsession will lean more towards purple, with “cute and sassy” magenta hues taking the lead.

Rose Gold Metallics @10thstorynails In a sea of silver and gold chrome, Bachik predicts copper polish will skyrocket in popularity. “Rose gold looks like a neutral, yet has that bit of twist. It’s a really versatile color and looks great on a lot of skin tones.” For a rose gold mani in minutes, Bachik names the imPRESS “Wanderlust” press-ons as a personal fave.

Lilac-Toned Greige @nailsbyalsn Just before winter’s end, Alix Earle made gray “stone nails” a major trend. Come summer, the gray obsession is getting a seasonal touch of pastel. “I love grayish lilac polish,” says Edwards. “It can be used as an ‘anchor color’ when outfitting a look.” In other words? Purple-tinted greige nails are the new neutral.

Red-Hot Coral @k.s.nails_ Year round, red nail polish is a nail salon staple. Bachik says this year, the red-hot hues with be slightly more orange in comparison. “Corals are a summertime red,” he says.

Pearly Mermaidcore Finishes @kuypernailart Come summertime, many adopt a decidedly mermaidcore aesthetic — and the same applies to manicures. “Right now, I am really loving sheer reflective colors,” says Edwards. “They can be worn alone or layered, and are so much fun to play with.” Enter: pretty pearlescent finishes. These pearly nails are a play on 2024’s chrome nail trend, but with added oceanic vibes

Luxurious Tiffany Blue @j.e.m_nails For a bit of luxury in your manicure, Bachik names one turquoise-blue color in particular. She says Tiffany blues “bring an upscale vibe.” Basically, this is “quiet luxury” turned up a notch.

Emerald Green Chrome @h.nagel.design Another faction of the metallic trend, green chrome nails are slowly but surely taking over. “I really love chrome, which gives off an extreme fashion-forward vibe,” says Edwards. For those painting their nails at home, the polish shade “Clarice” by ZOYA is a perfect option.

Barely-There Balletcore Pink @avrnailswatches Don’t worry, neutral nail girlies, there’s something for you too. Edwards points to sheer pink as an on-trend color that’s perfect for everyday wear. Rosier tones make the classic shade feel subtly on-trend.

Sun-Lit Neons @melly.k.nails For summer, buzzy polish colors will be bolder and brighter than ever before. “Something a bit unexpected that I love right now are neons,” says Bachik. “Neon yellow is very eye-catching and is sure to draw interest.” Zendaya has been rocking the tennis ball-inspired shade while on her press tour for the Challengers film, formally cementing it as the color to watch.