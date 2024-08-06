As Rihanna sings on her 2012 hit, it’s important to shine bright like a diamond — especially when celebrating Carnival. On Aug. 5, the singer arrived in her home country of Barbados for Carnival festivities, attending the annual Crop Over Festival (aka the Grand Kadooment parade) in a stunning bejeweled costume befitting of the occasion.

RiRi has a history of going home for Carnival to celebrate with family, friends, and locals. However, the singer last attended in 2019, likely having to miss a few years after welcoming her 2-year-old son, RZA, in May 2022, then having her second son with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 1-year-old Riot, just 15 months later. So it’s only fitting that she made her grand return in the most fabulous way imaginable.

Rihanna’s Dramatic Costume

For the festival, RiRi was decked out in head-to-toe jewels — with feathers on top. The singer wore a bejeweled bodysuit made of strategically-placed gold armor that was covered in red and bronze gems. As Taylor Swift would say, best believe she’s still bejeweled and can still make the whole place shimmer.

The ensemble swirled around her entire torso and legs in snakelike fashion, and it was topped by a tall, crown-like headpiece crafted from the same jewels.

Rihanna’s bejeweled Carnival festival costume Charles & Sandy Pitt-Shanice King / BACKGRID

Naturally, she aligned her accessories with the look, wearing gold, leaf-shaped heels and armbands with similar metallic leaves. However, it was her oodles of feathers that stole the show.

Rihanna’s Feathered Wings

Of all people, RiRi knows that you can’t do Carnival without feathers. To complete her look, she wore dramatic feathered wings with multiple tiers, starting with an array of pink, orange, and yellow feathers. This led into a floor-length cape of feathers, with maroon and black colors added to the mix, before finishing with the outer layer of extra-long striped feathers.

Rihanna’s Carnival festival costume featured massive feathered wings. Charles & Sandy Pitt-Shanice King / BACKGRID

Nobody celebrates Carnival like RiRi does.