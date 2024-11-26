Sarah Jessica Parker and Carrie Bradshaw have two major things in common: an unwavering adoration for New York City and a deep obsession with high fashion. Especially when it comes to the latter personality trait, Parker has a tendency to even share stylish trends with her iconic on-screen character.

Alongside larger-than-life, Carrie-coded rosettes, the actor has been spotted exposing her bra (and on more than one occasion, too) — this time, in a sheer white shirt. Miss Bradshaw, who frequently wears see-through ‘fits on the SATC spinoff series, And Just Like That, would be so proud.

SJP’s Sheer Top

On Friday, Nov. 22, the New York City native attended the 2024 Torino Film Festival in Turin, Italy. Wearing a very on-trend corpcore ensemble from head-to-toe, she shedded her fitted black blazer to reveal an elevated — and completely see-through — white Oxford shirt, exposing her black bra in a NSFW way.

Her high-waisted, slitted black skirt drew all eyes to the sultry undergarment, along with her eclectic collection of silver jewelry. The result served all business, with a bit of Parker’s playful personality mixed in.

Stefano Guidi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Carrie Also Loves An Exposed Bra

The Emmy winner took the fashion-forward trend to new heights while romping around NYC’s streets portraying Bradshaw. This past spring, Parker was spotted on set filming Season 3 of AJLT, which is still in production and set to air in 2025.

In true Carrie form, she is rocking a fully sheer Simone Rocha coat and dress. The layered outfit hardly veils her dark bra, coral-colored briefs, or the long-stemmed white roses artistically placed within the fabric.

Saso Domijan/Shutterstock

Aside from exposed bra moments, naked dressing has been a standout fashion trend throughout 2024. Just this month, Halle Berry rewore one of her most talked about gowns, which features a sheer “cherry mocha” bodice with embroidered flowers in all the right places. Blake Lively also showed her fashionable prowess in an entirely see-through minidress that she paired with an oversized tangerine-hued cape.

SJP’s latest style choice further proves that she will forever be that girl.