Sarah Jessica Parker must be in a constant state of fashion déjà vu. She practically popularized trends as Carrie Bradshaw, columnist and style icon extraordinaire. And with trends being cyclical, she’s definitely witnessed Carrie’s go-tos loop in and out of the zeitgeist.

While the fashion harem can thank Carrie for putting the likes of capri pants, rosettes, and avian-inspired accessories on the map, Parker herself revolutionized certain styles. One in particular was especially controversial for the early aughts ’til she made it chic: freeing the nip.

At the 2000 MTV Movie Awards — decades before nip-baring would become the trend du jour among the fashion cognoscenti — the SATC star debuted not one, but three braless looks in one night.

SJP’s See-Through Slip

Though many still can’t get behind women owning (and flaunting) their bodies, these days, baring breasts is commonplace among the fashion set. Kendall Jenner, Florence Pugh, Emily Ratajkowski — the style’s flagbearers are aplenty. At the turn of the millennium, however, only the most fashion-forward dared to rock the style, especially at glam events. And, well, Parker was the boldest of the bunch.

As the awards show’s host, Parker changed countless times throughout. At some point, she made a bit out of wearing nothing but a white towel. Her choice of sheer dresses, however, was no joke. Not only did she make an eyebrow-raising style choice much more palatable, she also did it in style.

One of her looks was a slip dress — a style evocative of the decade. Hers featured a bold abstract print in shades of taupe, mint green, and strawberry red. While printed and textured, the lacy fabric was also flimsy and diaphanous.

Frank Micelotta Archive/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

She expertly accessorized with hoop earrings and a snakeskin headband that matched the hues of her dress. A bonus: It also gave her hair a voluminous pouf.

Frank Micelotta Archive/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

More Nip-Forward Looks, Right This Way

Parker treats every outing like a fashion extravaganza — and the awards show was no different. Naturally, she stepped out in even slinkier, sheerer ensembles.

One gown, for example, featured a halter neckline so low, it almost hit her navel. The skin tone dress featured sheer strips of fabric in various hues that looked like multi-colored tiger stripes. It was also bedazzled — a sparkly foreground for her gown’s other peekaboo detail: Parker’s baby blue underwear.

Frank Micelotta Archive/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Another ensemble was similarly undies-baring. Parker wore the sheerest gray slip dress that showed off her floral granny panties. She accessorized this look with another headband, albeit with some sort of animal ears.

Frank Micelotta Archive/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Plus, An Exposed Undies Moment

She also exposed her underpinnings several times that night — cementing that trend into fashion consciousness. Like nipply outfits, exposed lingerie is another ubiquitous Hollywood trend these days. And everyone can thank Parker for that.

Her best undies-forward look that night was a plunging LBD that could double as a nightgown. It featured twisted straps with capelets and completely showed off her matching black lingerie set. She even nodded to Carrie with a lone pink rosette worn as a waist accent.

Frank Micelotta Archive/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Parker was, and still is, the ultimate trendsetter.