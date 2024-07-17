Anya Taylor-Joy technically isn’t a pro athlete, but she always makes headlines at whatever sporting events she attends. Last May, the Furiosa: Mad Max Saga actor made a splash at F1 for wearing the Internet’s most hated shoe. Over the weekend, she traded the races for the Wimbledon tennis courts and wore another viral accessory.

The stylish star made a date night out of the Wimbledon Women’s Singles Finals with her husband, Malcolm Wellman McRae. While everyone kept their eyes glued to the volleys between finalists Jasmine Paolini and Barbora Krejcikova, it was the actor’s look that caught the eye of fashion enthusiasts — particularly her quirky bag that was so Carrie Bradshaw-coded.

Anya’s Plunging ’Fit

Tennis courts — and their bleachers — have long been a place to style spot. This past Wimbledon was no different with style heroes like Kate Middleton and Zendaya rocking the chicest of ensembles. Taylor-Joy, too, served a huge heaping of style.

On Saturday, July 13, she wore a beige halter neckline with a buckled leather band for a strap. The piece notably featured one daring detail: a massive keyhole cut-out.

Keeping her silhouette simple, the Queen’s Gambit star tucked her top into an inky mini with asymmetrical ruching and a subtle bow detail on the waistband.

She matched her skirt perfectly with her pointed pumps, which were also affixed with the same bow.

Her Kooky $850 Accessory

While the rest of her ’fit was low-key, her accessory was everything but. Taylor-Joy went the kooky, whimsical route when she carried a clutch in the shape of a bird — a yellow canary. The JW Anderson piece was crafted in the species’ image and likeness making it look exactly like the vibrant winged animal. It was her lone pop of color on an otherwise neutral look.

For all those wondering, the novelty piece is still available to buy. Just be warned, it comes with a cool price tag of $850.

Carrie Bradshaw: The OG Bird Girl

If you’ve seen the bird-as-bag look, that’s likely thanks to Carrie Bradshaw. In October of 2022, Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted carrying a bird bag while filming Season 2 of And Just Like That... and it sent the Internet into a spiral. Like Taylor-Joy’s, Carrie’s accessory was also designed by JW Anderson. Hers, however, was a gray pigeon with blue and pink feather details.

Carrie didn’t always love the bird look. Mr. Big previously gifted her a Judith Leiberman clutch in the shape of a swan on SATC and she utterly denigrated the piece with her friends. She had a change of heart by the time the movie rolled along and started to embrace all things avian.

She even incorporated a blue bird headpiece into her wedding look in SATC: The Movie. Since her wedding didn’t actually push through (IYKYK), she rewore her entire bridal ensemble when she attended the Met Gala in Season 2 of the reboot.

Carrie was the OG bird girl.