Do you need more reason to get excited about spring? Probably not, beauty shopping mecca Sephora is about to give you one anyway — and it’s a pretty damn good one. The Sephora Spring Savings Sale is back for 2022 and kicking off on April 1 for Beauty Insiders to shop some major deals.

From April 1 to April 11, all three tiers of beauty insiders can shop the sale as follows:

Rouge Members: Get 20% off and the earliest sale access, from April 1-11

Get 20% off and the earliest sale access, from April 1-11 VIB Members: Get 15% off and can access the sale from April 5-11

Get 15% off and can access the sale from April 5-11 Insider Members: Get 10% and can access the sale between April 7-11

Based on Sephora’s last spring’s sale, you can expect to shop popular brands such as Kosas, Lancôme, and Olaplex. You can also find the Sephora Collection at 30% off to all Beauty Insider members from April 1 to April 11.

You can access the sales event in-store and/or online using code SAVESPRING when you checkout. As an added bonus, you can get free shipping with your online purchases using code FREESHIP.

The perks of being a Sephora Beauty Insider are just great (and if you haven’t signed up to be one, you might want to do it ASAP). But one of the best reasons to become one is the access to sales like this one. Plus, it’s completely free to join Sephora’s Beauty Insider program. All you need to do is sign up online or in-store to enjoy major savings (especially on pricy products like the coveted Dyson Airwrap).

From free birthday gift offerings to holiday sales, you get so much for joining. So sign up today and gear up for the biggest beauty sale event this spring by previewing some of the products to snag below. This sale is bound to be another good one.

We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

10 Deals From Sephora’s Spring Sale In 2022

Shop Lancôme classics this Spring Savings Event, like the Juicy Tubes Original Lip Gloss. Indulge in the early aughts feels and go for a shimmery shiny lip look once the weather gets warmer.

Kosas’ newest foundation is a great option if you’re looking for makeup with benefits. It provides medium coverage while also treating the skin with nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. With 32 shades, you’re bound to find your perfect match.

Olaplex’s latest launch is a leave-in styling treatment to strengthen and protect color-treated and processed strands for up to 72 hours. Thanks to ingredients like coconut, grape seed, and camellia oil, it nourishes hair and locks in hydration. The best part is that it’s suitable for all hair types and textures.

Based off of last Spring Savings Event, customers might be limited to only one Dyson product. So make it the Supersonic Hair Dryer, which dries hair in half the time of a regular dryer without damaging it with intense heat.

No better time than now to try a new sunscreen. Glow Recipe’s first foray into suncare not only provides SPF 50 protection against the sun’s harmful UV rays, it also nourishes and soothes the skin with ingredients like niacinamide and aloe. As an added bonus, it has the most lovely watermelon scent.