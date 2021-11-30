20 Skin Care Advent Calendars That'll Give You A Month-Long Glow

As the holiday season commences and you consider which gifts to get for whom, don’t forget to add some skin care essentials to your list. It’s the season to be glowing, merry, and bright, after all, and not just because your complexion is reflecting the Christmas lights. In the beauty world, the most wonderful time of the year happens to also mean the start of advent calendar season — aka when dozens of major brands and retailers bundle their bestsellers and cult favorites into mini bottles and pretty packages. And, since a skin care advent calendar is literally a gift that keeps on giving (for a whole month!), these make for the ultimate present to give your beauty buff BFFs.

From body care to bath bombs and sheet masks (and so many more complexion-boosting combos), there’s a bundle for everyone. To help you parse the beauty shelves, keep scrolling for 20 skin care advent calendars that’ll deliver a glow all month long.

1 For A Luxury Set Of Skin Boosters The Luxury Beauty Advent Calendar 111SKIN $420 See On 111SKIN 111SKIN’s Luxury Advent calendar features 11 mini products (think diamond eye masks and a rose quartz exfoliating mask) plus a full-sized Y Theorem Repair Serum Light, all packaged in a sleek black recyclable box.

2 For The Ultimate Bath & Body Experience Acqua di Parma Advent Calendar Bluemercury $600 See On Bluemercury This 25-piece-set by Acqua di Parma features everything you’d need to transform your home and bathroom into a spa — there’s everything from body lotions to fragrances.

3 For A Glowing Complexion Biossance 12 Days To Your Healthiest Skin Biossance $149 See On Biossance Celebrate the 12 days of Christmas with 12 of Biossance’s bestselling products in mini form — aka the brand behind the cult-fave line of squalane-based skin care essentials.

4 For A Dazzling Beauty Assortment Bluemercury 31 Days of Dazzle Advent Calendar Bluemercury $400 See On Bluemercury Enjoy 31 days of Bluemercury’s must-have essentials — from brands like Supergoop and Augustinus Bader — to level up your beauty routine.

5 For A Spa-Like Selection Clarins Winter Wonders 12 Piece Gift Set Ulta $65 See On Ulta Clarins’ 12-piece gift set has a little bit of everything: From face balm to micellar water to eye lifting and body lotions, this advent calendar checks all the beauty boxes.

6 For Chic Essentials Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar Bluemercury $495 See On Bluemercury Dr. Barbara Sturm’s advent calendar features 24 of her best-selling cleansers, balms, creams, drops, and serums in both sample and deluxe sizes, making it a dreamy gift for a skin care aficionado.

7 For The Self-Care Enthusiast Freeman 12 Days of Glow Mask Gift Set Target $10 See On Target This 12-pack of sheet masks features masks tailored to various skin needs, offering treatments for exfoliation, deep-cleansing, renewing, brightening, hydrating, and more.

8 For A Full-Body Regimen Kiehl’s Limited Edition Holiday Advent Calendar Kiehl's $99 See On Kiehl's Kiehl’s limited-edition advent calendar includes 24 of the brand’s most coveted products, ranging from lip balm to an eye-smoothing elixir.

9 For An A-List-Approved Regimen The World Of La Mer 12-Piece Holiday Advent Calendar Set Saks Fifth Avenue $560 See On Saks Fifth Avenue Score an assortment of La Mer’s most-loved products in its advent calendar filled with its skin care concoctions that countless celebrities swear by.

10 For A Hydrated Complexion Lumene 24 Nordic Beauty Wonders Advent Calendar Allbeauty $86.10 See On Allbeauty Lumen’s advent calendar includes 24 must-haves from the brand, including a gel scrub, a brightening beauty lotion, hydrating face masks, and more, all of which will deliver a healthy radiance.

11 For A Shower Routine Upgrade L’Occitane Classic Advent Calendar L'Occitane $70 See On L'Occitane Gift a collection of L’Occitane’s most adored skin care products, including its cult-favorite almond shower oil.

12 For The Bath Devotee Lush Advent Calendar Lush $299.95 See On Lush The perfect gift for the bath lover in your life: Lush’s advent calendar, which brings 24 best-selling bath and body goods (yes, lots of bath bombs), plus a handful of holiday exclusives.

13 For A Derm-Approved Medley M-61 New Year's Countdown Calendar Bluemercury $125 See On Bluemercury M-61’s countdown calendar includes 31 samples of its dermatologist-beloved products — one for every day of December.

14 For Head-To-Toe Skin Care No.25 Beauty Advent Calendar Elemis $250 See On Elemis Treat your friend (or yourself) to 25 Elemis beauty essentials, including face masks and body creams.

15 For a Cult-Favorite Collection Origins Advent Calendar: 12 Beauty & Body Holiday Favorites Origins $70 See On Origins The Origins advent calendar contains 12 of the brand’s top-selling products — and the added treat of a scrunchie to hold your hair back as you slather the skin care goodies onto your face.

16 For The Minimalist Payot Advent Calendar: 24 Surprises Payot $90 See On Payot This 24-piece set from French skin care staple Payot features everything you need for a streamlined but decadent beauty regimen.

17 For the Ultimate Wellness Moment Saje 24 Days of Wellness Saje $250 See On Saje The ultimate gift for the wellness lover in your life: Saje’s advent calendar, which includes 24 gifts for your skin, body, and mind, including diffuser blends, roll-ons, and a quartz facial roller.

19 For A Little Bit Of Everything Target Beauty Capsule Advent Calendar Gift Set Target $24.49 See On Target Target’s advent calendar comes with everything a beauty lover might need, featuring Mighty Patch pimple stickers, Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder, Thayer’s facial toner, plus some makeup goodies for good measure.