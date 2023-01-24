We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
It is never ever too early to think about spring. The warmer weather, the flowers in bloom, brighter and bolder colors everywhere — spring just manifests happy and good times. And what better way to celebrate — at least beauty-wise — a fun season than with new nail polish colors?
Similar to how celebrity hairstylists predicted that 2023 hair shades would be all about going bright, experts expected that 2023 nail polish colors would be vibrant and rich. And there’s nothing boring about these shades. You’ll be seeing magenta (which also happens to be the Pantone Color of the Year) in a lot of nail art, as well as different shades of vibrant blues. You’ll also be seeing a lot of fall and winter shades like metallics and deep chocolates go beyond those cold months and transition quite nicely for warmer days.
Get those nail mood boards ready. For a complete guide to what’s in for next season, Essie's Global Lead Educator and Nail Artist and New York City-based editorial manicurist Rita Remark and Sally Hansen partner and manicurist Hannah Lee broke down the eight nail polish color trends they predict will be big for spring. Read what they had to say below.