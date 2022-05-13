From double cleansing to serum layering to and slugging, keeping up with skin care rules can be exhausting. Fortunately, the most important part of caring for your complexion is more memorable and applies to all skin types: Your daytime beauty regimen should always end with sunscreen. Thankfully, it’s easier than ever to find the best one for you, because there are so many amazing sunscreens for all skin tones.

Over the years, SPF formulas have gotten smarter: They’re now increasingly packed with skin-nourishing ingredients, found in products that double as makeup, and meant to blend in without leaving a white cast. Basically, sunscreen is now something you can look forward to applying (and reapplying).

Ask any dermatologist and they’ll only reinforce how essential wearing sunscreen is for your overall skin health. It does so much more than simply preventing sunburn. “Sunscreen is one of the essential ways to protect your skin from the sun,” Dr. Marisa Garshick, M.D., board-certified dermatologist, previously told Bustle, adding that UVA damage can contribute to signs of aging, while sunburns can increase one’s risk of sun cancer. Thus, you should sport adequate SPF on days it’s not necessarily sunny, and consider wearing it while you’re inside, too: The infrared light from phones and/or computer screens is reported to cause skin inflammation and premature aging. Furthermore, extensive exposure to sunlight can harm your hair, and even cause color to fade (yes, your scalp needs sun protection too).

TL;DR? Wear SPF everywhere, all the time — especially now that the summer season is upon us. Below, see Bustle editors’ favorite sunscreen products for all skin tones, from to skin tints to scalp powders. Happy shopping.

1 For A Transparent Finish Hueguard Live Tinted $32 See On Live Tinted “Founder Deepica Mutyala created this mineral SPF to leave no white cast on deeper skin tones. Instead of white, it has a yellow tint that disappears after you blend in. It's light, creamy, and blends seamlessly without pilling. I count it as an SPF holy grail.” — Faith Xue, beauty director, BDG

2 For A Brightening Boost Bolden Brightening Moisturizer SPF 30 Amazon $28 See On Amazon “I'm loving this vitamin C-spiked moisturizer, as its combination of vitamin C, squalane, and safflower oil works to brighten the complexion and reduce the appearance of skin discoloration, while protecting, hydrating, and repairing the skin barrier. And the best part? It does so without leaving any white cast or greasy residue.” — Danielle Sinay, beauty + wellness writer

3 For Lightweight Coverage Tatcha Silken Pore Perfecting Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 35 Sephora $68 See On Sephora “This is the best face sunscreen for my oily skin. Its lightweight formula absorbs seamlessly and contans zinc oxide, Japanese wild rose, and a special complex made of rice, algae, and green tea to help reduce the appearance of pores while also providing broad-spectrum sun protection. It gives a matte finish so I don't look too shiny and it can actually double as a makeup primer, too.” — Audrey Noble, beauty writer

4 For Peptide-Infused Protection Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Ourself $75 See On Ourself “Formulated with zinc oxide, niacinamide, antioxidants, jojoba esters, and rice bran extract, this nourishing sunscreen defends the skin from damaging UVA and UVB rays, environmental stressors, and pollution while simultaneously addressing hyperpigmentation. Its lightweight formula has been a godsend for my hybrid-oily-and-sensitive skin, as it works well under makeup (and on its own) without clogging my pores or leaving behind any residue.” — Danielle Sinay, beauty + wellness writer

5 For Multipurpose Makeup Tower 28 Beauty SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation Sephora $30 See On Sephora “This tinted sunscreen foundation was literally love at first swipe, and immediately became my everyday go-to. It's light but effective, and looks super natural while delivering that summertime glow we all love. And, of course, because it's SPF 30, it's the perfect two-in-one that saves me time in the morning.” — Paris Giles, beauty writer

6 For Safeguarding The Scalp Poof 100% Mineral Part Powder SPF 35 Supergoop! $35 See On Supergoop! “I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again: 2022 is the year of the scalp, meaning we no longer have an excuse to exclude our scalp from sun care. My absolute favorite form of SPF for the sensitive area is Supergoop’s part powder, which protects the scalp from the UV rays without weighing your hair down. As a bonus: It can even double as dry shampoo!” — Danielle Sinay, beauty + wellness writer

7 For A Natural Radiance Isle Glow Face Lotion SPF 45 Cay Skin $32 See On Cay Skin “Supermodel Winnie Harlow has nailed sexy sunscreen. Her brand’s Isle Glow Face Lotion offers a solid SPF 45 while delivering a pearlescent radiance that gives off the most gorgeous sheen. Besides being infused with antioxidants, the product — and everything else in the line — was formulated with all skin tones in mind. I find it to absorb like magic within a millisecond.” — Rachel Lapidos, senior beauty & lifestyle editor

8 For Antioxidant-Spiked Armor Urban Antioxidant Sunscreen SPF 40 Dr. Loretta $50 See On Dr. Loretta “This SPF not only protects my skin from UV rays, but also contains antioxidants to protect my skin from pollution and HEV light (as in the light from my laptop and cellphone). I love that it's made with peptides to firm the skin, too — we love an overachieving SPF!” — Faith Xue, beauty director, BDG

9 For A Smells-So-Good Sunscreen Lotion Vacation Classic Lotion SPF 30 Sunscreen Ulta $18 See On Ulta “From its cool retro aesthetic to its lovely scent, Vacation just brings all the right vacay vibes. This provides SPF 30 protection and goes on super lightweight to blend seamlessly into the skin, regardless of your skin’s shade. Plus, it has nourishing ingredients like niacinamide and aloe vera to hydrate and soothe. It's coming with me on all my summer adventures.” — Audrey Noble, beauty writer

10 For A Skin-Protecting Tint ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Amazon $48 See On Amazon “Formulated with active levels of skin care ingredients such as niacinamide, allantoin, and aloe, this tint doesn’t just deliver the perfect dose of pigment, but improves skin texture, helping to soothe, soften, and hydrate your complexion, too. As of February 2022, it’s available in 30 shades, so you can find the perfect match.” — Danielle Sinay, beauty + wellness writer

11 For Double-Duty Defense U Beauty Multimodal Defender Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Nordstrom $168 See On Nordstrom “Yes, this SPF is pricey, but it's full of skin care ingredients that brighten and reduce hyperpigmentation in the skin every time you use it. I love the thick, paste-like formula that effortlessly melts into the skin and leaves a really pretty sheen behind. Every time I use this SPF, I get compliments on my skin — it's that good.” — Faith Xue, beauty director, BDG

12 For A Luxe Cream Le Prunier Plumscreen SPF 31 Credo $78 See On Credo “I’m already obsessed with Le Prunier’s Plum Beauty Oil, but was really excited to discover that its sunscreen is just as dreamy. Though it’s decadent — and packed with the brand’s signature antioxidant-rich plum extract for hydrating protection — it luxuriously melts into the skin. It offers mineral-based broad-spectrum coverage, all while becoming completely invisible upon application.” — Rachel Lapidos, senior beauty & lifestyle editor

13 For Mineral-Based Protection Native Unscented Mineral Sunscreen - SPF 30 Target $19.99 See On Target “If you’re on the market for a no-frills sunscreen, this one gets an A-plus from me. It’s mineral-based, offers SPF 30 coverage, and contains a slew of moisturizing ingredients, including avocado oil and vitamin E. The white cream easily soaks into my skin without leaving any white residue afterwards, and it’s been tested for this on all skin tones. The unscented version is great for sensitive skin, but it’s also offered in a tropical coconut + pineapple scent.” — Rachel Lapidos, senior beauty & lifestyle editor

