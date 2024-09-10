If you thought trends couldn’t get any more revealing, think again. This season, plunging necklines are collectively reaching a new depth: past navels.

Over the past few weeks alone, the boldest of dressers like Megan Thee Stallion and Bella Hadid debuted V-necks with belly button-baring dips unseen since the year 2000, particularly when Jennifer Lopez debuted her iconic Versace dress.

It’s showing no signs of going away either. The New York Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2025 season is far from over and already the tummy plunge has made its way onto a few chic runways, including LaQuan Smith and Kim Shui’s. It’s officially the 2024 upgrade to the belly button cutout that dominated last year’s catwalks and streets.

Over the weekend, the daring style found a new ambassador in Sydney Sweeney.

Sydney’s Navel-Baring Plunge

Over the weekend, the Euphoria star attended several events during the Toronto International Film Festival. Her most outstanding look, however, was her choice of LBD for the Road to the Golden Globes Party on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Penske Media/Penske Media/Getty Images

Throwing back to the ’80s, Sweeney wore a decadent velvet gown by Alexander McQueen which featured a mock neck top and large puff sleeves the decade is known for. While the thick fabric is typically opaque, her dress featured a diaphanous panel that doubled as cleavage. The plunge of her floral-embroidered “faux” V-neck was so low, it slid past her navel — her deepest plunge yet.

Penske Media/Penske Media/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Sweeney wore a black number with floral embroidery on mesh. Just last week, the actor debuted a custom Armani Privè gown with similar stylistic leanings: a sheer décolletage with blooms and thick, textured materials everywhere else. (Peep her “cheugy” peplum.)

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Earlier That Day...

Showing off her sartorial range, Sweeney pulled a 180 with her vibe hours prior. From naughty to nice, she wore an immaculate cream ensemble with a crop of delicate floral appliqués. The A-line number also featured a slim coquettish bow on her waist, another trend showing no signs of slowing down. Her demure look was made even more modest with a matching capelet, collared and cropped.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

She matched her baby pink pointed pumps with the hues of her florals, and let her bangs fall around her face and tied the rest of her long blond locks in a loose bun.

Consider fall 2024 the season of the deep plunge.