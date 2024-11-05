Taylor Swift’s fans have a gift for crafting theories on literally anything, from the release dates of her re-recordings (Reputation (Taylor’s Version) will come at some point, I swear) to speculative plans for her next album. But now, their minds are expanding, with a new theory even involving her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

As uncovered by fans on X (formerly Twitter), Swift has performed “Cowboy Like Me,” a deep cut from her 2020 album Evermore, as one of her Eras Tour “secret songs” at three separate shows where Kelce has been present. Naturally, some Swifties are now interpreting this choice as a secret nod to Kelce, and speculating that Swift may be re-dedicating this song to him.

This tradition began on March 9 in Singapore, where Kelce visited after winning the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs. At this show, she mashed up “Cowboy Like Me” with her 2006 debut single “Tim McGraw.” She next performed it on July 5 in Amsterdam, with Kelce present alongside friends Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, as part of a mash-up with 1989 track “You Are in Love.”

Most recently, she brought back “Cowboy Like Me” at her Nov. 2 show in Indianapolis, which Kelce attended on an off-day just two days before his next Chiefs game. This time, she combined it with her Midnights track “Maroon,” resulting in the transitional lyric “And I chose you — because you’re a cowboy like me.” Naturally, the Swifties were swooning.

The only exception was when Swift performed “Cowboy Like Me” in Las Vegas, back when the Eras Tour began in March 2023. However, this only happened because Marcus Mumford, who sang background vocals on the track, came out as Swift’s guest. It was also months before Kelce even made a move on Swift later that July, when they secretly started dating.

Since then, however, she’s only sung “Cowboy Like Me” when Kelce has been in the crowd — and as part of mash-ups with lyrics that center around love, like “Maroon” and “You Are in Love.” Swift may have found her unexpected cowboy in Kelce.

Travis’ Favorite Taylor Songs

If Swift is indeed singing the track in Kelce’s honor, it’s not the only shout-out that he gets in the show. During the newly added Tortured Poets Department act, Swift performs a snippet of “So High School,” a song that was seemingly inspired by the start of their romance. However, Kelce actually does not count “Cowboy Like Me” as one of his favorite songs by his girlfriend.

Back in May, during an interview at his Kelce Jam music festival, he shared his top three Swift songs: the 1989 hit “Blank Space,” which he has always counted as his favorite, plus Tortured Poets tracks “So High School” and “The Alchemy,” both of which are reported to be written about him. Perhaps “Cowboy Like Me” would make it into his top five.