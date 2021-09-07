Tennis outfits are trending both on and off the court. The sporty chic uniforms — comprised of pleated minis, white polos, and more — are re-emerging as everyday wear. With activewear spiking in popularity due to quarantine, it stands to reason that tennis outfits are all the rage. They give a slightly more dressed-up vibe than sweatsuits, but they’re still just as comfortable. Need inspiration for your wardrobe? Look no further than the US Open tennis outfits through the years, worn by the likes of Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams.

In fact, their looks prove that tennis outfits don’t just have to consist of a white pleated skirt and collared top. Over the years, these sports and style icons hit the court in everything from tulle tutus to unitards, crafted of sheer lace, neon spandex, and the like. There were color blocked looks, bright and bold patterns, and matching visors and onesies to boot.

Though the annual tennis championship is currently on view, it’s high time that we take a trip down memory lane to celebrate the best tennis outfits at the US Open of all time. After all, not only will it offer you a little bit of eye candy, but it might just inspire your next activewear look this Fall.

Naomi Osaka, 2021 Elsa/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images In a bright lime green outfit that resembled the color of a tennis ball, Osaka made a bold fashion statement on the court for her 2021 US Open look.

Naomi Osaka, 2020 Al Bello/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images In 2020, one of Osaka’s best looks was a color block shorts unitard. Designed by Nike, it was color-blocked in black, neon green, and purple, topped with a pair of black shorts.

Naomi Osaka, 2019 Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Osaka’s orange and black tennis outfit and skirt is memorable for not only the style, but the meaning behind the design. She felt connected to her heritage since the brand (Sacai, in collaboration with Nike) is founded by a Japanese designer.

Serena Williams, 2018 Tim Clayton - Corbis/Corbis Sport/Getty Images In 2018, Williams collaborated with Off-White and Nike to create a myriad of looks for the US Open. One of the most iconic looks was a one-shoulder silhouette top and a tutu skirt that felt like a modern take on the classic tennis color palette.

Venus Williams, 2017 Elsa/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images In 2017, Williams chose a bright red and gray mini dress with a matching visor that was bold enough to have heads turning, but understated enough to keep the focus on her game.

Maria Sharapova, 2017 Al Bello/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images In 2017, Sharapova collaborated with Nike and Givenchy’s Riccardo Tisci to create a little black dress worthy of the tennis court. It was embellished with Swarovski crystals and boasted sheer black lace cutouts.

Venus Williams, 2011 Julian Finney/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Though normally one for color, Williams opted for a chic black mini dress in 2011, with cap sleeves and a sheer white lace back.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, 2007 Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Known for her bold patterns and bright colors on the court, Mattek-Sands chose head-to-toe leopard print for the US Open in 2007.

Serena Williams, 2004 Ron Angle/WireImage/Getty Images In 2004, Williams wore an outfit that could easily work for a trip to the movies. Though made of sporty materials that allowed for her to play like a pro, her look felt totally wearable with a denim mini skirt, leather jacket, and knee-high boots.