Tennis outfits are trending both on and off the court. The sporty chic uniforms — comprised of pleated minis, white polos, and more — are re-emerging as everyday wear. With activewear spiking in popularity due to quarantine, it stands to reason that tennis outfits are all the rage. They give a slightly more dressed-up vibe than sweatsuits, but they’re still just as comfortable. Need inspiration for your wardrobe? Look no further than the US Open tennis outfits through the years, worn by the likes of Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams.
In fact, their looks prove that tennis outfits don’t just have to consist of a white pleated skirt and collared top. Over the years, these sports and style icons hit the court in everything from tulle tutus to unitards, crafted of sheer lace, neon spandex, and the like. There were color blocked looks, bright and bold patterns, and matching visors and onesies to boot.
Though the annual tennis championship is currently on view, it’s high time that we take a trip down memory lane to celebrate the best tennis outfits at the US Open of all time. After all, not only will it offer you a little bit of eye candy, but it might just inspire your next activewear look this Fall.