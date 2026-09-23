Yes, it's true: Summer — and its viral strawberry girl aesthetic — is over. *But* in its place is something moodier, more grown-up, and a little more chic. The fashion set is trading the bright fruit-inspired vibe for a deeper, grape palette — specifically, in its fermented form. And it's called... vampy merlot fall.

The premise is simple: Swap any vibrant red hue for deep oxbloods, rich burgundies, and wine-stained tones, and any ‘fit is instantly in its fall era. The aesthetic is especially effortless and lazy-girl-coded when you microdose merlot on casual ensembles. You don’t even need to revamp your entire wardrobe — just a shoe, a bag, or a glove goes a long way. To prove it, celebs like Dakota Johnson and Kylie Jenner are already serving as the blueprint for taking this color trend to the streets.

Dakota’s Vino Touch

Last week, Johnson was in New York promoting Verity, her new film with Anne Hathaway. Of course, she’s been serving major looks on the red carpet. But a scene-stealing look fans can copy without a designer budget is also one of her most relaxed. She paired a black top with distressed cigarette jeans (aka the cooler version of the skinny jean) and a plaid blazer.

The small detail that gave her look extra IYKYK fashion-girl cred? Her high-vamp ballet flats in a deep shade of wine. The glove-like shape has been gaining serious traction among resident cool girls lately, making her shoe choice doubly on-trend.

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The New It Shade

Adding intentional pops of wine has been a favorite style move among fashion’s elite. Suki Waterhouse recently had the same idea, pairing her blazer and dress with merlot shoes.

Prefer a wine-colored bag? Nicole Kidman does, too. She elevated her jeans-and-going-out-top combo with a trench, pointed-toe pumps, and a blood-red bag.

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Even a workout set can benefit from a pop of the vampy hue. For a recent gym session, Jenner wore a gray Alo sports bra with low-rise black yoga pants, making a case for a high-low pairing by accessorizing with an Hermès Birkin.

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The High-Fashion Co-Sign

Microdosing the look isn't exclusive to casual outfits, either. The trend made a major splash on the 2026 Emmys red carpet, where Shailene Woodley paired her avant-garde Balenciaga ensemble with burgundy opera gloves.

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How To Microdose Merlot

Clearly, the rich hue has fully transitioned into daytime dressing, and street style is much chicer for it. Because a little goes a long way with this trend, adding even a small maroon accent gives your ’fit an instant glow-up. Consider loafers with jeans, leather sneakers with a dress, or even wrap sunglasses in a rich shade for an unexpected pop of depth. Treat it like a neutral — it pairs just as beautifully with a bright palette as it does with a dark one.