Everything To Know About The 2021 Emmys Red Carpet

The countdown to the 2021 Emmys is dwindling, and the big day is finally here. Not only are the stars gearing up to compete in all the main award categories — Lead Actress, Lead Actor, Outstanding Comedy Series, you get the gist — they’re also going head-to-head on the red carpet. After all, the fashion at the Emmys never disappoints.

This year’s award show is happening in Los Angeles, and it will mark the return of a fully live format. In 2020, the telecast became the first of the major awards ceremonies to take place mostly virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. And that meant we didn’t get to see celebs strut their ensembles on the red carpet IRL — though we did get a peek into some celeb homes, so maybe it all worked out?

Needless to say, with the live award shows back in full force, fashion lovers are especially looking forward to the 2021 Emmys red carpet. From can’t-miss Zendaya to show-stopper Billy Porter, there are countless style stars to look forward to seeing.

Emmys is unlike awards shows like the VMAs in that celebrities go super elegant and poised for the red carpet. Think classic ballgowns, tailored tuxes, and naked dresses covered with glittering crystals. So, while you won’t see many visible thongs à la the Met Gala, the looks are still guaranteed to leave an impression.

What Time Does The 2021 Emmys Red Carpet Start?

The 2021 Emmys will air on CBS and stream live on Paramount Plus beginning at 8 p.m. EST. As for live red carpet coverage, tune into E! starting at 6 p.m. EST. And of course, keep up with Bustle’s fashion team for all the latest Emmys looks that will have everyone talking.