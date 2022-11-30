Nothing’s worse than the dramatic temperature drop that happens around late November, forcing you to pull out your thickest and frumpiest coats. I am a peak fall fanatic, so I love the crisp days with a slight wind chill. But then winter sneaks in like a thief in the night, stealing any semblance of fashion sense I thought I had.

OK, maybe I’m being a little dramatic, but I do have personal vendetta against outfits that get ruined by a bulky winter coat or chunky snow boots. As much I love the idea of snowflakes and sipping cocoa while browsing a holiday market, I want to make sure my OOTD still looks good enough to post on the ’gram (because content).

If you, too, feel like the kid in A Christmas Story stuck in that snow suit, keep scrolling for 30 chic winter outfit suggestions that’ll see you all the way through to at least Groundhog Day. It all boils down to coordination — color, textures, volume — and balancing the three with the go-to styling trick of layers on layers on layers.

1 All-Over Barbiecore Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images Barbiecore isn’t going anywhere, changing seasons be damed. So if you’re bound and determined to wear the hot-pink hue head-to-toe in freezing temps, let Alicia Keys be your guide, and rock your favorite jumpsuit and pumps with a warm and furry coat — no clashing necessary.

2 Camouflage & Color Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images I mean what look can’t Rihanna rock? Camouflage print pants, a bright orange fur lined coat, a matching hoodie, and bejeweled pumps? This is one look I will definitely be trying to recreate.

3 Leopard Print Statement Pieces Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images Make a bold print, like leopard, the focal point of your winter outfit when the rest of your look is more neutral. Pair it with over-the-knee leather boots and a sweater dress, like Amal Clooney did here.

4 Business Casual Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images Bella’s ’fit is giving Matrix-meets-Men in Black with the black leather trench with the white button-up and tie. The perfect business casual look — with a twist.

5 Monochrome Say Cheese!/GC Images/Getty Images Who said winter is just for dark hues? You can still incorporate your favorite ones, like Florence Pugh did with burnt orange, into your ’fit from head-to-toe. Extra points if you try different shades of the same color.

6 Colorful, Fuzzy Coats & Distressed Denim Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images No need to retire the distressed denim that your grandparents still ask if you got half off (ya know, because the jeans already have holes). Take a page from Chrissy Teigen’s book and kick the casual ’fit up a notch with a bright faux-fur coat.

7 ‘70s-Inspired Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images Drew Barrymore’s high-waisted denim, platforms, Victorian style button-up, and plaid vest make for a dreamy ’70s-inspired look that can easily transition to winter, courtesy of a neutral toned wrap coat.

8 Leather On Leather Melodie Jeng/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Leather joggers are a mood, and even more so when you match them with a fur-lined leather trench and leather Clarks Wallabees like model Paloma Elsesser does here.

9 Head-To-Toe Goth Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images Black on black with a statement bag a la Anya Taylor-Joy is an easy yet flawless look to throw together. The best part? Nobody even has to know if you’re rocking Lululemon leggings under your trench.

10 Patterned Tights MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images No need to pack up your mini skirts for the season. Add patterned tights to your favorite one like Lacy Hale, and you’ve got yourself a winter look.

11 Statement Coats Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Focusing your whole look around your outerwear is peak winter street style. Case in point: Dua Lipa’s leather coat.

12 Zebra Prints Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images Loud prints and bold colors don’t necessarily seem like a winter go-to, but Emrata makes it look effortless with this bright yellow zebra-print jacket over simple baggy jeans and sneakers.

13 Bleached Denim Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images Gigi Hadid’s silver puffer perfectly complements her ’90s style bleached denim, which she rocks here with classic Chuck Taylor Converse.

14 Altheisure Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Even if you’re coming from the gym, you can still serve a look like Hailey Bieber does here with her white sneakers, gray leggings, and heather gray puffer jacket.

15 Leather Trenches Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images A leather trench is the season’s latest must-have item. Katy Perry styles her reddish orange coat over a striped sweater dress and pointed patent leather boots in the same hue.

16 Turtleneck Maxi Dresses Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Any winter wardrobe worth its salt needs at least one turtleneck sweater dress. Extra points if it’s black and extra extra points if it’s maxi length, like Barbie Ferreira’s.

17 Thigh-High Boots Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images Kim’s usually spotted in a pantaboot, but these thigh-highs are the perfect (cozy) statement piece for a winter outfit. Also, the huge oversized coat doesn’t hurt.

18 Mini Dresses & Denim Trenches Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images Denim jackets aren’t just a warm weather outerwear item. As La La Anthony shows, you can wear the fabric into the winter, especially in trench coat form.

19 Neon Red JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images This bright cherry hue is going to be a hot one for winter. No longer only for lipstick, this shade looks great on jackets, pants, and more.

20 Sweater Sets Mark R. Milan/GC Images/Getty Images Who doesn’t love a luxurious cashmere sweater? Might as well make it a set so you’re swimming in that soft fabric from head-to-toe.

21 Leather Bombers & Dark Wash Denim MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images If you’re going for a more casual look but want to elevate it a bit, a leather bomber will do just the trick. Kendall Jenner’s look so rich against her auburn hair, and her dark wash denim is the perfect cold-weather choice.

22 Bold Prints Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A bold print is a dopamine dressing must-have, so definitely make sure you keep a few handy in your winter rotation, like Nicole Byer. Pair them with a leather jacket for an ultra edgy look.

23 Mini Dresses & Knee-Highs Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images Black and white with a pop of red is a winning color combo (see: Sydney Sweeney’s long peacoat with pleather knee-high boots and striped sweater).

24 Fur & Latex Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images Let your outerwear do all the talking and take it easy in Crocs and Yitty, like Lizzo in her pink latex and fur trench coat.

25 All-Over Neutrals Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images A chunky sweater is a winter must-have, and this creamy white piece, paired with an oversize beige coat, will keep you looking cozy and chic. Priyanka Chopra makes the neutrals work for her streetwear look and chunky sneakers.

26 Leather Leggings & Preppy Sweaters Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images Leather pants are known for locking in heat — which, luckily, in cold weather is exactly what you need. Rebel Wilson styles hers with a sailor chic navy blue- and red-lined coat and a preppy red and white plaid sweater.

27 Shearling Moto Jackets Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images A moto jacket is already a fall staple, but for winter a shearling lined version is the best way to rock the edgy staple. For casual strolls or dressy date nights, the piece works with everything and still keeps you warm.

28 School Girl Plaid Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Plaid on plaid may not be your usual go-to, but this black and white masterpiece of a look is just *chef’s kiss*. For colder days this ensemble would still work with thick black tights.

29 Teddy Coats & Chunky Boots MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images A cozy teddy coat for a statement piece is a must-have trend. Not only are they fashion forward, but they are soft and warm as hell. Paired with some simple accessories like your go-to hoops à la Selena Gomez and some chunky boots.