Before grabbing a strawberry matcha latte and making GRWM videos became the go-to weekend plans, teens in the early 2000s had one sacred pastime: the “mall crawl.” A typical friend group’s packed itinerary included store-hopping, hitting up Limited Too, Charlotte Russe, and Vera Bradley, while sipping on an Orange Julius or vanilla frappe.

But more important than what you did was what you *wore*. The unspoken uniform consisted of flared yoga pants (bonus points if the booty was bedazzled) and an average of three tops, layered to perfection.

With the Y2K revival still going strong, it was only a matter of time before the delightfully chaotic layering technique made its comeback. And thanks to Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and more It girls giving it a 2026 glow-up, it looks way more model-off-duty than middle school.

Gigi’s 2000s-Inspired Airport Style

Last Friday, Hadid was spotted serving airport chic at JFK. She tapped into fashion’s ongoing obsession with butter yellow by wearing a cozy, built-in layered tee from her very own knitwear brand, Guest in Residence. The piece stacks a cobalt blue short-sleeve top over long sleeves in the pastel hue, which she pulled up to her elbows.

If you just got flashbacks to fifth grade, you’re not alone. The tee-over-long-sleeve combo was practically a rite of passage in the early 2000s. Leaning all the way into the nostalgic vibe, she even accessorized with a custom charm necklace, another teenage fave.

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Despite the major throwback moment, the supermodel’s monochromatic styling made the layers look effortlessly current. To keep the look elevated, she paired it with loose linen pants, matching yellow ballet loafers, and a structured brown leather bag.

The New Rules Of Layering

Just last month, Sydney Sweeney also embraced the trend. At an event for her lingerie brand SYRN, she went all in with the Disney Channel layering, wearing a cerulean blue tank top under a light blue one *and* a white T-shirt. Yes, that is a total top count of three.

Even her bottoms had a layering moment, with her low-rise jeans fully exposing her light blue underwear waistband. Like Hadid, Sweeney kept all pieces within the same color palette, so it didn’t look too over-the-top. Even when she did stray from the blues, she chose to wear a neutral (white).

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Hailey Bieber brought the exact same coordination straight to the gym. Back in January, the Rhode founder layered a light brown sports bra over a halter top in a darker chocolate shade. Paired with a light cocoa jacket and dark brown pants, she proved that sticking to a strict monochromatic theme is the easiest way to make a chaotic look feel entirely intentional.

Goodbye, Girl Math — 2026 Is All About Tank Math

It’s about time this styling trick made its comeback. It’s a fun, lazy-girl way to make your look interesting using nothing but basics. If you’re itching to recreate your “mall crawl” glory days, remember that the secret to this look is restraint. Keep the colors within the same tones and palettes, or ensure the rest of the look is completely muted.

Where you actually have room to play is with the necklines. Pair a halter top with a cropped bralette like Bieber, or contrast a slinky strappy top with a curved racer-back. Your middle school self could never.