What Is TikTok's 3-2-8 Fitness Trend?

If the 12-3-30 treadmill workout feels too intense and lazy girl at-home walking workouts seem too easy, you can land nicely in the middle with the 3-2-8 fitness trend from TikTok — a trainer-approved routine that encourages you to do a variety of different exercises throughout the week.

Instead of sticking to one type of movement, the 3-2-8 fitness method is all about working out in a variety of ways. Created by TikTok user and Pilates specialist @natalieroseuk, the goal is to do three strength training workouts per week and two low-impact workouts per week, all while aiming for 8,000 steps a day. This notion is nothing new, but the way it’s packaged is just so darn appealing — and it’s clearly amassing a following on TikTok, where it has over 270 million views and countless videos with folks sharing success stories. Apparently, it is the way to plan a comprehensive full-body fitness routine.

Karina Blackwood, a personal trainer and certified Pilates instructor, likes that the 3-2-8 is so well-rounded. “It’s also a great option for those who get bored easily and like to shake it up, as the 3-2-8 assumes different types of workouts,” she tells Bustle. “You don’t have to stick to only yoga or weight training, but you can combine both or go for three different workouts a week. Plus, you’ll work on your strength, mobility, balance, and flexibility at the same time.” Ahead, everything to know about the 3-2-8 workout method.

The 3-2-8 Fitness Method

The 3-2-8 method consists of three strength workouts per week, two low-impact workouts per week, and 8,000 steps every day — and each component has unique, trainer-approved benefits.

Strength Training Workouts x 3

Strength workouts include any type of weight lifting or bodyweight-based movements, like squats, push-ups, or lunges, Blackwood says. While compound, full-body exercises that hit multiple muscles are always a good bet — think deadlifts — you can divvy up your strength training and do full-body one day, upper body on another, then lower body after that, depending on your mood. The beauty is that it’s flexible, so you can make the structure work for you.

The 3-2-8 aims for progressive overload training, where you increase your rep count every four to six weeks — that way, you’re always improving.

Low-Impact Workouts x 2

On low-impact workouts days, go for something like a Pilates, barre, or yoga class that lengthens and stretches your muscles. According to the 3-2-8 rules, these workouts are perfect for the days you feel tired or when you have your period.

Blackwood says low-impact workouts are great for your overall health and fitness, too. “Low-impact exercises tend to be easy on your joints and have reduced risk of injury,” she says. They also improve your flexibility and range of motion. (See? Covering all those bases.)

Walking 8,000 Steps A Day

According to personal trainer Michael Hamlin, NSCA, CSCS, walking 8,000 steps a day is more attainable than the typically-recommended 10,000 steps a day, yet still offers the same benefits. “It can be a more realistic target for those who have a sedentary lifestyle or work long hours,” he tells Bustle. While it shaves a couple thousand off that daily 10,000 goal, taking 8,000 steps a day is still good for you — and it encourages you to get outside (though you’re welcome to do at-home walking workouts instead).

The Downsides Of The 3-2-8 Workout

One potential downside is that the 3-2-8 isn’t challenging enough, Hamlin says. If you have big fitness goals, you’ll eventually need more than three strength training days a week. The workout also doesn’t guarantee any movement that gets your heart rate up, like cardio or HIIT, unless you purposefully choose a low-impact cardio workout like rowing or swimming. Because it’s so customizable, you have to make sure you’re picking a variety of activities.

The Bottom Line

The 3-2-8 is a great starting point for anyone looking for a fitness plan to follow, says Hamlin. “It combines both strength training and low-impact cardio, which can provide a well-rounded workout,” he says. “The stepping part can reduce the risk of many different health conditions, which is great.”

Overall, Blackwood says she’s a big fan. “As a Pilates instructor, I love to combine both strength training and low-impact workouts into my weekly workout routine and this is what I recommend to my clients for a well-balanced, effective routine.”

