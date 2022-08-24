While exercise can entail going on a long run or taking a tough 60-minute fitness class, it’s also totally possible to get a good workout in just five or 10 minutes. That’s the concept behind mini workouts, which have become a whole movement on TikTok: The #miniworkout hashtag currently has over 2.8 million views and videos featuring cute lil’ sweat sessions you can do at home. When you don’t have the time or energy for a long workout, these micro routines can be the perfect way to get your sweat in.

Mini workouts, however short they may be, still count as exercise, BTW. And they’re still beneficial. “You should be aiming for 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week for general fitness, and cumulative minutes absolutely count towards that,” says Leada Malek, PT, DPT, CSCS, SCS, a board-certified sports specialist and physical therapist. Even a few minutes of exercise per day can strengthen your muscles, improve cardio health, and boost your mood, she tells Bustle.

But those aren’t the only reasons why quick workouts are so appealing. According to Malek, mini workouts are a great choice when you need a speedy movement break in the middle of your day, or if you have limited time or don’t have the ability to participate in longer sessions. They’re also an ideal way to stay consistent since five minutes of exercise is far more digestible than an entire hour.

The only thing to consider, Malek says, is your warm-up and cool down. It’s still important to take some time to get your muscles loose before and after you sweat. That said, here are 9 totally doable mini workout ideas from TikTok.

1 Bathroom Workout The next time you’re brushing your teeth, try a round of calf raises, wall push-ups, squats, and leg lifts, just like TikToker @zallibhai. She notes that quick bursts of movement can provide extra energy while also building your strength and flexibility. Repeat these moves later on — maybe when you’re watching a show or waiting for something to microwave — and just like that it’ll add up to a full workout.

2 Beginner Moves TikTok user @thefitnesshippie calls this circuit a great workout for beginners. Grab a jump rope and set aside 5 to 10 minutes to do 15 jumping jacks with an added squat, 15 seconds of single-leg balances per side, 20 lateral jumps, and 20 seconds of slow jumps. Take a 30-second break between rounds, repeat four times, and you’re done! Just like that, you’ll have worked your legs and glutes while also improving your cardio endurance thanks to the jumping.

3 Speedy Arm Work To work your arms in a pinch, grab a pair of dumbbells and follow along with TikTok user @amy_m_grasso1. Try a round of half moons with an alternating press, an external rotation with a lateral raise, and, finally, an alternating front raise with an upright row. Do each exercise 10 times with control (to get the most benefit) then move on with your day.

4 3-Move Booty Workout For this mini workout from @brittanypomfret, simply roll out a mat and do quadruped hip extensions, a wall bridge with a crunch, and then a round of standing attitude abductions. Do 15 reps of each exercise to effectively work your glutes, hips, and core.

5 Mini Ab Routine Want to get your blood pumping while zeroing in on your core? Try this session from @btcatarina. In it, you’ll do a few squats before walking your arms forward into a high plank. From there, you’ll work through a full minute of ab-burning plank variations — though it’s short, you’ll definitely feel it.

6 Full-Body Sesh For a full-body routine, try this mix from @xaqua.thingss. You’ll do 40 jumping jacks, a 35-second plank, a 50-second wall sit, 10 burpees, one minute of running in place, 40 crunches, and five push-ups — so you get a little arm and leg work plus some cardio.

7 3-Move Beginner Workout Here’s a routine from @coachtulin that you can do when you’re short on time at the gym. Follow along as you do weighted squats, barbell rows, and dumbbell raises for a quick sweat. For best results, choose a dumbbell weight that starts to feel challenging on your last three reps.

8 10-Minute Dumbbell Ab Workout This routine from @kaitlin.a.martin features heel-up core twists, sit-ups with an overhead reach, high plank pull-throughs, and a round of flutter kicks. Do each exercise for 30 seconds with no breaks in between, and repeat four times — or as many times as you’d like — for a cute but spicy sweat session.

9 5-Minute Inner Thigh Routine TikToker @cosmoniki shared this routine that targets the inner thighs in just five minutes of work. The first move is a side-lying hip adduction. Do as many reps as you can in one minute, then switch sides. Add a leg lift from this position and repeat for one minute on each side. Finish off with one minute of slow squats, then grab a sip of water. Done and done.

Studies referenced:

Sources:

Leada Malek, PT, DPT, CSCS, SCS, a board-certified sports specialist and physical therapist