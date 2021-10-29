Once you get comfy with the basics of yoga, you might want to kick things up a notch and try a more advanced class. Typically, that means flowing through the usual downward-facing dogs and forward folds before moving onto trickier poses that require a little more strength, flexibility, and focus.
One of the best yogis to take you there? Certified yoga instructor Adriene Mishler, whose popular YouTube channel, Yoga with Adriene, is a super welcoming place for people just starting off, as well as folks who want something that’ll push them outside their comfort zone. In the latter category, the more advanced Yoga With Adriene videos will definitely make you sweat as you bend your body into all different twisty postures.
Of course, Mischler reminds you in each and every one of her classes that you should always “find what feels good” instead of pushing yourself into a pose that your body isn’t loving. Sure, you probably want to try mastering the headstand or crow, but it’s way more important to take your time, build strength, and work your way up to it.
As you venture into the more challenging flows, go easy on yourself — even if you fall. With that in mind, here are nine advanced Yoga With Adriene classes to try if you want to add a little extra oomph to your practice.