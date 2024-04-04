The Solar Eclipse Will Cause A Wave Of Emotion In 3 Zodiac Signs

It’ll be tough to ignore all the celestial events happening on April 8. Between the new moon in Aries, the total solar eclipse, and everyone’s favorite thing to hate — Mercury retrograde — you’re bound to feel some type of way on the big day.

“This celestial event is a powerful moment of synergy between the sun and moon, symbolizing new beginnings, deep emotional rejuvenation, and [transformative growth],” says Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion. The solar eclipse will also amplify it all, which is why everyone is bound to notice something in the air.

That said, three zodiac signs will be way more affected and afflicted than the others thanks to where the moon is in the sky. Since the new moon is in Aries, this fire sign will obviously experience the biggest impact, but two other signs could also experience a wave of emotion, as well as doubts, misunderstandings, and even arguments.

Although new moons aren’t typically a good time to manifest, the solar eclipse flips the effect. This new moon is a time for setting goals and making plans for the future, says Bell, so there will be a way to put a positive spin on any mishaps and other things that go awry. There will be fun developments, unexpected revelations, and a-ha moments for all, with a special emphasis on the three signs listed below.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

“As the sign directly experiencing the eclipse, Aries can expect significant new beginnings,” says Bell. “This might manifest as sudden insights, personal revelations, or the urge to start fresh in some aspect of their lives.”

In other words, don’t be surprised if you get a wild hair and start rethinking your relationships, where you live, or even your career. “The energy of Aries encourages action, so this could be a powerful time for them to initiate changes,” says Bell.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

As the sign directly opposite Aries on the astrological wheel, there’s a good chance Libra will have an interesting day, too. “Being directly opposite Aries, Libra may face challenges when it comes to balancing their needs with the needs of others,” says Bell.

Relationships, in particular, could be the focus, so it might mean that you’ll need to navigate conflicts, disagreements, and heightened emotions with those closest to you. For example, the fiery Aries energy might stir up a spat with your partner or you might find yourself in the middle of a tiff in your group chat.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

According to Bell, the cardinal signs that are square with Aries — or three spots away on the zodiac wheel — could be in a position to experience challenges on April 8 as well. It might even require adjustments and confrontations, especially at work.

“For Capricorn, the emphasis will be on balancing professional aspirations with personal identity,” she says. Even though you usually have your life figured out, Monday could bring up questions, stress, or second thoughts about where you’re going and what you want to do.

While it might be headache-inducing in the moment, Bell says it could also lead to significant growth, so embrace the chaos in the moment, and see where it takes you.

