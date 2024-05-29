This Viral Stretching App Actually Improved My Posture

On a typical workday, I can be found hunched over my desk in full gremlin mode with rounded shoulders and elbows at odd angles. If I decide to take a break and go outside, I can be spotted roaming my city with the worst posture imaginable. Yes, hi, hello, it’s me — your friendly neighborhood sloucher. But it turns out there are thousands of others just like me, which is likely why the Bend app is going viral.

Bend has over 25 million views on TikTok and nearly 90,000 positive ratings in the app store, and it promises to fix bad posture and other issues like a lack of flexibility and joint mobility all over your body.

Once you sign up, the app guides you through a personalized stretching plan based on your needs and goals. Bend says you might notice other positive side effects as you become more flexible, like reduced stress, improved balance, and even better sleep.

Here’s what it was like to give the Bend app a try and all of the features it has to offer.

What To Know About The Bend App

Bend is all about making stretching an easy part of your everyday routine. The app offers quick, convenient moves to fit into your schedule, like those brief moments right after you wake up or before bed.

The app has hundreds of physical therapy-inspired stretches and yoga poses to try and stretch challenges to follow for days or weeks. There are simple moves for true beginners, like lunges and hamstring stretches, and longer and tougher routines for intermediate and advanced stretchers.

According to the app — and fitness experts everywhere — having a regular stretch routine is one of the best things you can do for your overall well-being and quality of life. Not only does stretching increase the mobility of your muscles and joints, but it also helps relieve aches and pains like lower back twinges, tight shoulders, and more.

Stretching is the go-to way to reduce injuries from tough workouts, sports, and other activities since improved range of motion means fewer sprains and tears. If it seems like you pull a hammy every time you run, take it as a sign that you need to stretch more often.

There’s a multitude of other benefits to be had, too. According to Bend, frequent stretching can help improve your sleep quality, strengthen your core and reduce back pain, boost blood flow and circulation, and even speed up post-workout recovery time.

How To Use Bend

Bend

This app is as sleek and user-friendly as they come. Under the Home tab, you’ll find a five-minute “Wake Up” flow, which guides you through eight 30-second moves like lunges, upward-facing dogs, and toe touches. This stretch sesh comes free with the app and it’s a good place to start when you pop out of bed.

Once you pay for a subscription — for $13.99/month — you’ll unlock a 15-minute Full Body stretch of over 20 moves. This routine covers all the muscles and joints in your body with chest openers, wide leg bends, side lunges, child’s pose, seated twists, and more. Give it a click and you’ll see a timer pop up that counts down each move. It beeps as you reach the end of a stretch and gives you a second to shimmy into the next position.

If you’re feeling stiff or sore at your desk, tap on the four-minute Posture Reset. This combo has moves that zero in on the areas prone to feel tight at work, like your shoulders, back, and neck. You’ll do helpful poses like cactus arms, neck rolls, and divers while seated.

A 10-minute Sleep routine is designed to help you unwind and de-stress before bed. It features rounds of rag dolls, child’s pose, knees-to-chest, happy baby, and other classic yoga moves that you can do in your pajamas.

Last but not least is the 30-minute Expert stretch, which covers every major muscle group. It offers more complex moves like squat stretches, reverse lunges, toe squats, pigeon pose, folded butterflies, and seated straddles.

Bend

If you don’t want to try one of these pre-planned routines, you can browse the app by body part — think hips, lower back, hamstrings, etc. — or scroll through your Recommended stretches, based on your needs and goals. The app curated a lot of neck and shoulder stretches for me.

There’s also a Quick & Easy section with simple moves to try when you’re short on time or feeling low-energy, as well as various Series you can click whenever you want a a little more guidance. Think beginner routines, neck stretch 101, etc. And if you’re feeling fancy, you can go to the Customize tab to create and gather the stretches you need most into your own unique routine.

As you finish each stretch sesh, the routine moves to a My Library tab so you can see what you’ve done and return to your faves. Want to track your progress? Check out the Dashboard tab to see your “Bendometer,” which reveals how consistent you’ve been. Bend suggests coming back daily to keep your Bendometer above 90% for best results.

The Dashboard reveals your Streaks, too, or how many days you’ve stretched in a row. If you don’t mind notifs on your lock screen, you can also set Reminders to pop up on your phone.

My Experience

Bend

When I first downloaded the app I had to scroll through a series of questions about what I was hoping to work on, my stretching experience level, and my health conditions or limitations. That way the app knew which moves to avoid and which ones to suggest to target my tightest muscles while also fixing my pesky posture.

Since it had been a few months since my latest yoga kick, I decided to go with the beginner moves to start back at square one. I also ensured the app knew I wanted to work on my tech neck, sore upper back, tight hips, and hard-as-rock hamstrings.

To kick off my journey — and boost my Bendometer — I clicked on a five-minute Tech Neck routine meant to fix rounded shoulders, forward head posture, and a curved upper spine. It combines stretches that lengthen the muscles in your chest, shoulders, and neck like chin retractions, doorway pec stretches, and one-arm hugs. In five minutes, this routine stretched muscles I had completely forgotten about.

By the time the five minutes were up, my shoulders were looser and it was easier for me to sit up straight at my desk. I decided right then and there to do the Tech Neck routine regularly.

Bend

The next day around 3 p.m. I went ahead and tried Bend’s four-minute Desk Reset stretch. This combo of moves is about improving your posture, so I knew it was meant for me. It uses seated stretches to correct “habitual posture problems” by increasing flexibility in your shoulders, neck, and back.

Over the four speedy minutes, I did 30-second rounds of shoulder rolls, overhead reaches, side bends, cactus arms, neck flexes, neck rolls, neck laterals, and divers, which involves reaching forward as if you’re about to swan dive off your desk chair. I didn’t realize how hunched I’d been until I started bending and moving in a new way. It felt like my muscles were waking up after months of being asleep.

Bend

I’ve also been loving the wake-up stretch routine. While I’ll still go on YouTube to find a good morning yoga flow, it’s been nice to have Bend’s specific stretches ready to go at any moment.

I’ve been opening the app every morning before work and it makes a huge difference in how I feel as I start my day. I’ve also been taking more midday breaks to do back and shoulder stretches and now I feel like a posture queen.

The Takeaway

Even though these stretch routines are short and sweet, I’ve already noticed a difference in my posture and overall flexibility. Now, whenever I walk by a reflective surface or catch a glimpse of myself in a mirror, I notice that my neck is way less rounded. I can also tell that my shoulders and upper back are more mobile and strong, making it easier to maintain good posture throughout the day.

Next up, I plan to lean into the hamstring stretches — I’d love to be able to do a split or at least touch my toes with ease — and more hip mobility moves, since those are so important for anyone who sits at a desk. (Seriously, try a hip-opening pose after work and thank me later.)

This app is a handy guide for anyone looking to become a little more bendy. I’m so into the sleek design and how easy it is to use, as well as the Bendometer, which encourages me to return every day.

The simple routines on Bend make it worth the money, though I don’t think you need to pay for it forever. I’d recommend following along for a few months so you can figure out which stretches you need and from there you can fall into a routine on your own. Cheers to being as flexible as possible.

