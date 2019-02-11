Let's be honest: Very few people want to find themselves in a long-distance relationship. Yet, despite that, The Center for the Study of Long Distance Relationships (yes, this is a real thing), found that roughly seven million couples in the U.S. consider their relationship to be long distance. Granted, what constitutes an LDR probably varies from person to person, but I'd say if it takes you more than a few hours to drive there, then you have yourself a long-distance relationship. But while there are upsides to being in a long-distance relationship, when it comes to keeping the passion — read: sexual aspect — intact, it takes some creativity and effort. Fortunately, long-distance sex toys can be used no matter how far apart you and your partner are.

“Long-distance relationships are seldom easy to maintain,” Dr. Suzana Flores, clinical psychologist and author of Facehooked: How Facebook Affects Our Emotions, Relationships, and Lives, tells Bustle. “The distance between you and your partner can make your relationship complicated, but it can work out if you keep a few things in mind. Plus, remember that distance makes the heart grow fonder. The nice part of being involved in long-distance relationships is that even the simplest things — spending time together, holding hands, or going for coffee — can be all the more meaningful when you are together.”

Less simple things — like intimacy — can be tougher to achieve while you and your partner are apart, but getting creative can make a big impact. Here are nine sex toys to help you two go the distance.

1 We-Vibe Sync We-Vibe Sync We-Vibe $199 $149 See On We-Vibe When We-Vibe hit the market, they made a big difference in the lives of people in long-distance relationships. Suddenly phone sex, although still lots of fun, got a serious upgrade. With the We-Vibe Connect app and a vibrator that responds to it from anywhere in the world, We-Vibe Sync is a toys every person in an LDR should seriously consider.

2 Lovense Nora Rabbit Vibrator Lovense Nora Rabbit Vibrator Amazon $119 See On Amazon Here's another sex toy with an app that's perfect for long-distance relationships. But the difference with the Nora Rabbit is that instead of focusing on clitoral stimulation, it focuses on that and G-spot stimulation. It's the win-win you never knew you needed.

4 OhMiBod Lovelife Cuddle OhMiBod Lovelife Snuggle Amazon $69 See On Amazon When you just want to curl up with a pretty standard vibrator that's still going to hit the spot, this one by OhMiBod is a good one to try if you're in an LDR. It's wifi-enabled, meaning it be can used no matter how far apart your partner and you might be and it has six scalable pulsations for you to play with.

5 Vibease Vibease Vibease $90 See On Vibease I first tried Vibease when it launched back in 2016. As a fan of erotica, it was something I truly enjoyed solo. I could listen to a selection from their audiobooks and the vibrator would alter its speed and rhythm based on what was being told in the story. But it's also great for people in long-distance relationships too, because it can be controlled by the app. What's even better is that you can wear it, if you dare, making your day that much more exciting because you never know when your partner is going to give you a little buzz. You definitely wouldn't be the first to wander around with a vibrator in your underwear.

6 Lovense Max Masturbator Lovense Max Masturbator Lovense $99 See On Lovense Well, if there's a vibrator for people with vulvas, then there might as well be a counterpart for people with penises. The Max here allows penetration into the toy, while their partner controls it through the app. You can even buy Nora and Max together, or two Noras, or two Maxes — or any combination thereof.

7 We Vibe Date Night Set We-Vibe Date Night Set Good Vibes $199 See On Good Vibes If you want quality toys that you can use with your long distance partner, Carol Queen, PhD, sexologist at sex toy retailer Good Vibrations, suggests looking into We-Vibe and OhMiBod. As you’ve seen, both brands have a range of products that are perfect for long distance situations. “The We-Vibe Date Night Set is the newest addition to this category,” Queen tells Bustle. “It includes a vibrating ring and a twice-as-nice vibrator for all kinds of play options, both near and far.”

8 XConfessions App XConfessions app App store $0 See On App Store While it may not be a toy, per se, it can definitely inspire long-distance couples to break out the toys. Feminist pornographer Erika Lust launched her XConfessions app back in the fall of 2018, as a way to get couples talking about their fantasies. For some people, admitting to what gets them off can be tricky but the app, which can be used with a long-distance partner, starts a dialogue about fantasies when you both swipe right on the same one. Then, when you're together again IRL, you can explore those fantasies — or even try some of the long-distance, if they're conducive to that.

9 OhMiBod BlueMotion NEX 1 Gen 2 OhMiBod BlueMotion NEX 1 Gen 2 Good Vibes $144.99 See On Good Vibes This discreet Bluetooth wearable vibrator was designed to fit comfortably against the curves of the body so you can take your fun on-the-go. The OhMiBod Remote App makes the experience extra enjoyable as it gives you and your partner a chance to control the app, chat and send photos. According to Queen, “OhMiBod's Blue Motion has long been a favorite for those who want to play via app, and they keep making each generation better.”

Just because you're doing the LDR thing doesn't mean you should put that aspect of your partnership on hold, because sex and intimacy are parts of a healthy relationship. These seven toys can help keep the spice in your sex life, no matter how far away you might be.

