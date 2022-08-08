When that time of the month rolls back around, you may find yourself burrito-d on the couch with a blanket and heating pad in an attempt to quash your period cramps. While that’s totally relatable (and OK to do), there really is something to be said for exercising during your period as a way to relieve annoying aches and pains.

Of course, it can be tough to find the strength and motivation to exercise when you don’t feel 100. “When experiencing extreme cramps in the midst of your period, it can make you feel like you don’t want to move at all,” says Sasha Mihovilovic, a master trainer at workout studio AKT. And yet, she says exercising promotes circulation, which in turn eases muscle soreness. Not only that, but there are certain kinds of exercises for period cramps that can be particularly effective.

According to Alayna Curry, an AFAA-certified fitness and founder of Workout With Mom, a little movement can also boost your mood and make it easier to sleep — two things that are a godsend when you’re dealing with the tail end of PMS, mixed with period symptoms like cramping, bloating, and fatigue.

Stretches, easy workouts, and flow-y exercises that target your lower abdomen and back will be key. And the gentler the better. “In general, it’s best to stick with low-to-medium impact exercises during your period,” Curry says. “This isn’t the time to push yourself with an extreme HIIT class or heavy weight strength training session.” Instead, ease off the couch and give these exercises for period cramps a try.

1 Glute Bridges LaylaBird/E+/Getty Images Curry suggests this exercise to stretch out and strengthen your lower back muscles, which can cramp up during your period. - Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. - Slowly raise your booty into the air, pressing your hips to the sky. - Hold at the top for a second. - Slowly lower back down. - Repeat for 4 rounds of 12 reps.

2 Long Walk Shutterstock A long walk at an easy pace is another easy way to relieve period cramps and improve a bad mood, says Dr. Kristina Kehoe, PT, DPT, a board-certified clinical specialist in women’s health. Strap on a pair of sneakers and aim to walk for 20 to 30 minutes, or more if you can. “This helps reduce bloating and pain by improving blood circulation, as well as the release of endorphins or ‘feel-good’ hormones,” Kehoe explains.

3 Downward Facing Dog Shutterstock Kehoe also recommends doing this well-known yoga move. “This exercise stretches the back body, which is often tight during a period,” she says. - Start on all fours. - Press your hips up to the sky. - Lower your heels as much as you can. - Relax your head and neck. - Hold for 3 to 5 breaths.

4 Supine Twist Shutterstock This one will also feel good if you’re dealing with PMS symptoms. “It provides a very gentle stretch to the abdomen, as well as the back,” Kehoe says. - Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet on the floor. - Gently drop your knees to one side. - Let your head turn to the opposite side. - Hold for 3 to 5 counts. - Repeat 3 to 5 times on each side.

6 Fire Toes Shutterstock Believe it or not, releasing the tension in your feet may help relieve cramps. “We hold a lot hormones and stress in our feet,” Mihovilovic explains. “So taking a moment to release the tension in our feet can be beneficial.” - Sit upright on your knees with your toes tucked under. - Hold this pose for 30 to 60 seconds to stretch out the ligaments and fascia in your feet. - Shake it out and repeat again 2 to 3 times.

7 Child’s Pose To Cobra Delmaine Donson/E+/Getty Images Mihovilovic also recommends this combo to stretch your lower back, as well as the psoas and abdominal wall. - Start by kneeling. - Sit your hips back and reach your arms forward for child’s pose. - Take 2 to 3 deep breaths. - Place your palms flat on the floor. - Scoop through to find yourself in a cobra stretch. - Take 2 to 3 deep breaths. - Move back into child’s pose, arms resting back at your sides. - Spend 1 minute here taking deep breaths.

8 Pelvic Tilts Shutterstock Certified personal trainer Jake Dickson suggests this move to increase blood flow to your lower back. - Place your feet slightly wider than hip-width apart. - Slowly lift your hips off the floor, focusing on each vertebra individually. - Slowly raise and drop your hips for two minutes.

9 Cat-Cow Prasit photo/Moment/Getty Images Personal trainer Michele Riechman points to this simple yoga movement as a way to relieve tense ab and back muscles. The cat-cow also increases mobility in your spine, she says, and helps calm your nervous system — something that’s super important when you’re in agony. - Start in a quadruped with your back in a neutral position. - Drop your core towards the floor and look up as you inhale. - Fill your torso with air. - Tuck your chin to your chest and round your spine as you exhale. - Let all the air come out. - Continue to repeat 5 to 10 times syncing your breath to each movement.

