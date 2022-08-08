When that time of the month rolls back around, you may find yourself burrito-d on the couch with a blanket and heating pad in an attempt to quash your period cramps. While that’s totally relatable (and OK to do), there really is something to be said for exercising during your period as a way to relieve annoying aches and pains.
Of course, it can be tough to find the strength and motivation to exercise when you don’t feel 100. “When experiencing extreme cramps in the midst of your period, it can make you feel like you don’t want to move at all,” says Sasha Mihovilovic, a master trainer at workout studio AKT. And yet, she says exercising promotes circulation, which in turn eases muscle soreness. Not only that, but there are certain kinds of exercises for period cramps that can be particularly effective.
Stretches, easy workouts, and flow-y exercises that target your lower abdomen and back will be key. And the gentler the better. “In general, it’s best to stick with low-to-medium impact exercises during your period,” Curry says. “This isn’t the time to push yourself with an extreme HIIT class or heavy weight strength training session.” Instead, ease off the couch and give these exercises for period cramps a try.
Studies referenced:
