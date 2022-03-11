9 Fitness Tips For Beginners TikTok Swears By

TikTok got you to start baking. It also got you to try fresh new dance moves in front of your mirror (even you, Millennials). And now, it just might inspire you to push past the hurdles of starting a new workout routine, all thanks to the fitness tips for beginners posted by people who have been there.
With countless videos under the hashtags #exercise tips,# beginner-friendly workouts, and #beginner workout tips, you can rest assured there are plenty of folks who are experiencing the same growing pains that come with being new to exercise. Are you unmotivated? Intimidated by the gym? Unsure of which workout routine might be best for you? There’s probably a video for that.
The vast amount of TikTok content featuring fitness tips for beginners also shows just how frustrating and mystifying the process can be. According to Sandra Gail Frayna, a physical therapist at Hudson Premier Physical Therapy & Sports, lots of folks don’t know where to begin and then give up because they don’t see results right away. It’s important to keep in mind that the muscles in your body take time to adapt, she tells Bustle, which is why creating a routine is key.
If you’re excited to get started on a fitness journey, don’t let the fear of being overwhelmed or intimidated hold you back. Instead, scroll through these videos to pick up a few tips — and then dive right in.
