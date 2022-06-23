8 Flirty Games To Play Over Text With Your Crush

When you’re dating someone new or trying to connect more with your current partner, texting throughout the day is a good (and incredibly easy) way to build regular communication. Whether you have a break at work or are on your morning coffee run, sending a quick message their way can keep you at the top of their mind. There are times, however, when the correspondence can get a bit dry, so switching things up with some flirty games to play over text can help resolve that.
Regardless of whether your crush is newly in your life or you’ve been dating your partner for years, any relationship can benefit from playing some games from time to time, according to licensed professional counselor and certified sexologist Carlos Cavazos. “Games help build bonding memories, take the pressure off having to come up with things to talk about, bring laughter into the room, and help you learn new things about each other both emotionally and sexually,” Cavazos previously told Bustle.
Playing flirty games while you’re texting doesn’t have to be super involved or time-consuming, but you can also take them as far and wild as you want. Matching your sense of humor and level of comfortability to your partner’s is always a good idea — if you’re looking for somewhere to start, here are eight examples of fun and flirty games to play over text.