8 Ways To Take Care Of Yourself When The News Is Traumatizing

Whether it's a news break or setting guidelines for yourself to consume news media in moderation, taking a step back can really help your mental health. "Stay informed — but monitor yourself," Klapow says.

Brennan C. Mallonee, L.M.H.C., a licensed mental health counselor, tells Bustle that it's totally possible to adjust your usual habits by giving yourself a window to consume news. "If it's tough to stop scrolling at the end of your designated time, set a timer to help remind you to move onto other things," Mallonee advises.

Erika Martinez, Psy.D., a licensed psychologist, says you can also limit how you consume coverage. "You may be better off reading about a violent event instead of seeing the graphic images on TV," Martinez says. Whether you're reading, watching, or listening, she adds, try not to consume news media of any sort at least 30 minutes before bed.