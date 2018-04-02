8 Ways To Take Care Of Yourself When The News Is Traumatizing

Even if you pay attention to the news every day, it can still catch you off guard when the latest push notification stresses you out. You might ask yourself, “Why is my heart going a million miles per hour — it’s just a notification.” But not being able to shake that feeling — especially when the news is shocking or upsetting — is common. Turns out, a lot of people don't really understand
how bad news affects us, or what to do when it does.
What's really going on in your head when the news feels like too much? You might be experiencing an indirect but genuine physical response, says clinical psychologist
Joshua Klapow, Ph.D. "We are hardwired to have physiological responses to anything we perceive as a threat or danger," Klapow says. "This is our ' fight-or-flight' response. As humans, we learn vicariously — that is, we can learn without having to directly go through the threat or danger." You might even react just like you would if you were responding to a trauma, Klapow says. The degree of intensity can vary, but Klapow says the symptoms could include panic, difficulty concentrating, and shortness of breath. It's so important to try to protect your mental health when the news is traumatizing.
1
Balance & Monitor Your News Consumption
Whether it's a news break or setting guidelines for yourself to
consume news media in moderation, taking a step back can really help your mental health. "Stay informed — but monitor yourself," Klapow says. Brennan C. Mallonee, L.M.H.C., a licensed mental health counselor, tells Bustle that it's totally possible to adjust your usual habits by giving yourself a window to consume news. "If it's tough to stop scrolling at the end of your designated time, set a timer to help remind you to move onto other things," Mallonee advises. Erika Martinez, Psy.D., a licensed psychologist, says you can also limit how you consume coverage. "You may be better off reading about a violent event instead of seeing the graphic images on TV," Martinez says. Whether you're reading, watching, or listening, she adds, try not to consume news media of any sort at least 30 minutes before bed.
If you're overwhelmed by stressful news, missing out on sleep or snacks is not going to help one bit. "
Stressful information takes its toll on body and mind — and so it is critical that you meet your basic physical needs to combat the stress of distressing news," Klapow says.
Ask yourself some basic questions. "Are you eating relatively healthy? Are you getting some exercise? Are you sleeping? Are you staying hydrated? These general health practices can help you keep your mental and physical health strong during stressful news cycles," Klapow says. If you're answering "no" to a lot of these questions, make a conscious effort to meet them, even if that means setting reminders for yourself to drink water.
Another key to feeling better is
being gentle with yourself when you need a break or need to disengage from the news cycle completely. Acknowledging your negative feelings is an important step here, because fighting them won't make the pain go away.
"Allow yourself to feel upset about what happened [...] without judging yourself or feeling stressed out that you are feeling bad," says licensed clinical psychologist
Lata K. McGinn, Ph.D., a co-founder of Cognitive & Behavioral Consultants. Try not to focus on shoulds and should nots. "Expect that if something upsetting occurs, you will be anxious," McGinn says. "Don’t judge it or try to stop it."
4
Differentiate Compassion & Empathy
6
Look For The Bigger Picture
When the going gets tough, you don't have to pretend everything is rosy — but it can help to remind yourself that not every single thing is awful. "Realize the positives that are going on each and every day," Purdy says. "This won't come via the main news outlets. If news is important to you, find
sources that cover all the positive things going on in the world too, and balance out the information you're receiving."
7
Practice Spirituality (Whatever That Means To You)
While a faith community can be a major source of comfort, so can personal spirituality in times of crisis. "When you have a
grounding spiritual belief system, it is easier to see the imperfect perfection of humanity and have love and compassion for not only what goes on in the world, but the way that [it's presented]," Terrany says.
If a formal belief system isn't up your alley,
mindfulness can act as a spiritual lifeline when everything gets to be too much. "Mindfulness practice can also simply give you your own peace of mind amidst chaos," Krimer says. "Mindfulness can help us build [our emotional reserves] so that we know when we are fusing too strongly with life's tragedies. Take care of your own heart and mind." Once you feel grounded, things may fall into place a little more smoothly.
8
Engage Positively With The World Around You
Having a trauma response to the news is common, but don't be afraid to ask for help if you need it. "If the news has been triggering you to the point where you're not sure how to get your balance again, or if it's bringing up painful memories of frightening things from your own past, you might consider finding a
trauma-informed therapist who can help you figure out the best ways to take care of yourself," Mallonee says. Experts: Joshua Klapow, Ph.D., clinical psychologist, host of The Web Radio Show Brennan C. Mallonee, L.M.H.C., licensed mental health counselor Erika Martinez, Psy.D., licensed psychologist Lata K. McGinn, Ph.D., co-Founder of Cognitive & Behavioral Consultants Katie Krimer , L.M.S.W., psychotherapist at Union Square Practice Eileen Purdy , M.S.W., anxiety therapist