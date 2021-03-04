8 Brilliant TikTok Hacks For Falling Asleep Faster

This might sound a little ironic, but TikTok is loaded with smart tricks that can help you catch better ZZZs. While that means scrolling through your phone, it's worth checking out TikTok hacks for how to fall asleep faster if you've been having trouble hitting the hay.

Even pro snoozers deal with tossing and turning once in a while. Not being able to fall asleep can happen for a whole slew of reasons — maybe you're not tired just yet, your mind is racing, or you're dealing with someone snoring next to you. Whatever the case may be, plenty of TikTok users have shared pretty genius tips and tricks for drifting off into dreamland without the delay.

The sleep hacks range from the slightly weird — like wearing socks — to the incredibly simple (try a self-massage!), but all of them aim to quiet your mind and body down for some shuteye. If you’ve tried everything from a Holly Golightly-esque eye mask to cutting down on your caffeine intake during the day, and you still can’t doze off easily, TikTok is here to help. Keep reading for the most brilliant TikTok hacks for falling asleep faster, and enjoy dozing away in peace.

1 Wear Socks This TikTok has recently gone viral — for good reason. While wearing socks to bed is a divisive topic, Dr. Jess Andrade, a resident in pediatrics, sets the record straight. According to her, wearing socks to bed can actually help you fall asleep faster because warming your feet up helps open up your blood vessels, which cools your body down for easier shuteye.

2 Massage Behind Your Ear An excuse for a massage is always welcome. This doctor of acupuncture recommends rubbing the ridge behind your ear in a circular motion 100 to 200 times, as this acupressure movement calms your nervous system. The end result? It'll help you catch some ZZZs much easier.

3 Try Breathing Exercises Breathing exercises don't just have to be reserved for morning meditations. This TikTok user recommends 4-7-8 breathing for a quicker doze. The process is simple: Breathe in through your nose for four seconds, hold your breath for seven seconds, and then release it through your mouth for eight seconds. He says it's most effective to repeat it four times, and it could potentially help you fall asleep in just a minute.

4 Make Herbal Tea For a more natural method to fall asleep faster, this TikTok-famous doctor swears by a super-calming tea blend that contains equal parts lavender, chamomile, and valerian root. She says the soothing drink can help you find more balance before bed.

5 Measure Your Sleep Hygiene According to this psychologist who specializes in insomnia, there are three key recipes to a better night's sleep. First, you should have a high sleep drive, which means your body is so tired it actually needs rest — she notes that exercise, less caffeine, and less naps (sorry) can help induce this. Next, you should help set your circadian rhythm. The best way to regulate it? Wake up at the same time everyday. And the last ingredient is ensuring you have low arousal, aka low anxiety levels. If you're constantly anxious, that has the power to make the other two efforts null.

6 Ditch Your Phone Before Bed This anti-aging medicine doctor has advice you've probably heard before — stop using your phone before bed. According to him, the magic number is doing this two hours before going to sleep, as the blue light can make you more alert... which is the opposite effect you're looking for.

7 Have A Consistent Routine According to this TikTok user, having a consistent nighttime routine is key. He says your brain picks up on patterns easily, so if you do something like a read a book every night before bed, you'll naturally begin to feel tired.