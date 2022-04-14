Even if you don’t live in Los Angeles, there’s a high chance you’ve heard of Erewhon Market, the city’s popular upscale grocery chain known for its health food and dedicated celebrity clientele. At this point, it’s become such a hotspot that tourists visit (yes, I’m talking about a grocery store) just to experience its famous smoothies firsthand. Well, thanks to our favorite social media platform, one of its recipes has gone viral: the $17 Erewhon coconut cloud smoothie, which is a cute frozen snack that looks like the sky was captured in a glass. It might not be the exact version you’d get in the store, but it’s a near-perfect dupe that doesn’t require a trip to LA to taste.

Currently, the hashtag #cloudsmoothie has racked up over 2.7 million views on TikTok, and there are countless videos of users putting the DIY recipe to the test — all of which result in a gorgeously blue drink. And, on the upside, this TikTok-viral version of the blue cloud smoothie happens to be as healthy as it is Insta-worthy: According to Natalie Rizzo, MS, RD, a New York City-based registered dietician, it’s made with all-star ingredients like almond milk, avocado, almond butter, banana, and a dash of Blue Magik spirulina (which is what turns it blue).

While the smoothie may look artsy and complicated, it’s actually super easy to replicate at home. Watch this TikTok from @gucciganggabi to learn how to make the Erewhon coconut cloud smoothie, and keep scrolling to learn more about all the nutritious perks you’ll be slurping up when you drink it.

How To Make The Blue Coconut Cloud Smoothie

To make the blue cloud smoothie, fill your blender halfway with frozen pineapple chunks. (You can add mango, too!) Next, plop in half of a peeled avocado, three droplets of stevia sweetener, a generous blob of almond butter, and a couple shakes of spirulina. Pour in almond milk one-fourth to one-half of the way up, then add a full scoop of vanilla collagen. Blend. Then, to create clouds, smear dollops of coconut cream on the inside of a clear glass, then pour your smoothie in. Et voila: the beautiful blue masterpiece.

Benefits Of The Blue Coconut Cloud Smoothie

First up, this recipe is great because it’ll keep you full for a long time. “The almond butter, avocado, and banana provide good fats and carbohydrates — two nutrients to keep you satiated and energized throughout busy days,” Rizzo tells Bustle. And the rest of the ingredients cover other nutritional bases. “Adding them in through a fun and easy smoothie would benefit your vitamin and mineral intake,” she says.

Rizzo loves the idea of using almond milk, especially in the morning to kickstart the day. “Almonds are packed with nutrients offering a variety of health benefits,” she says. “Just an ounce, or one handful, delivers 6 grams of natural, plant-based protein, 4 grams of filling fiber, 13 grams of unsaturated fat, and 50% of your recommended daily intake of antioxidant vitamin E.”

A slice of avocado is full of plant-based healthy fats, as well as fiber, vitamins, and minerals, like B6 and folate to promote gut and health health, says Rizzo. Almond butter is a great way to get more protein to help keep you energized, while the pineapple and banana offer a boost of vitamin C. Then there’s the collagen, which Rizzo says is excellent for bone and skin health.

Of course, the most important ingredient is the blue spirulina. It’s what turns the smoothie a light shade of sky blue, and it also takes the health benefits of the drink to the next level. “A tablespoon of spirulina is full of nutrients including 4 grams of protein, 11% of your daily value (DV) of vitamin B1, and 15% of the DV of vitamin B2,” Rizzo says. “It's a great source of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, and may lower ‘bad’ cholesterol, similar to almonds.” And there you have it: an Instagrammable smoothie that’s good for you, too.

Sources:

Natalie Rizzo, MS, RD, NYC-based registered dietician