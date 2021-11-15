Peloton's Black Friday Deals Are Too Good To Miss

Have you been lusting after all things Peloton and envisioning what it would be like to have the cult-favorite brand’s bike in your living room for your at-home workouts? Well, you’re in luck. This year’s Peloton Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 deals are pretty sweet, so now may be the best time to finally splurge on a Peloton Bike, Bike+, the new Peloton Tread — or to simply upgrade your workouts with the Peloton app.

The Bike, Bike+, and Tread (Peloton’s souped-up treadmill) are all over $1,000. But all three machines are currently at their lowest price ever — with financing, each one comes out to $60 a month or less (for 39 months for the bike, 43 for the tread), plus the $12.99 a month Peloton membership. If you work from home, like to exercise at home, or simply want to get in on the Peloton workout craze, it might be worth the investment. Peloton does offer a wide array of great classes in all different fitness modalities, and the social aspect of its digital community can be inspiring.

Having access to all these features — plus the machines themselves — whenever you want can be a true upgrade in your workout game. Want to see what Peloton is offering for Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Here are some of the brand’s best deals.

60-Day Free Trial Of Peloton App

From now until Nov. 30, you can take advantage of a free 60-day trial of the Peloton app (usually $12.99/month). Get access to everything from its guided outdoor runs, bodyweight workouts, HIIT cardio sessions, yoga, and more — all of which you can do without needing the Peloton equipment.

$370 Off Accessories With Peloton Tread

Pick up a Peloton Tread between Nov. 15 and Nov. 29 and receive $370 off accessories with your purchase. These include resistance bands, a workout mat, yoga props, and more home fitness essentials.

$250 Off Accessories With Peloton Bike

The brand’s OG fitness device, the Peloton Bike, recently dropped in price to $1,495. Get one between Nov. 15 and Nov. 29 and receive $250 off accessories with your purchase.

$300 Off Accessories With Peloton Bike+

The Peloton Bike+ offers an integrated workout experience with additional classes, including cardio, strength, yoga, and meditation. Snag one between Nov. 15 and Nov. 29 and get $300 off accessories with your purchase.