September kicks off in Virgo season, a fabulous time to tidy up your relationships and get your romantic life in order. But doing so may be easier said than done, as the astrology of love in September 2024 will take you to dazzling heights and intense depths. Buckle up.

Love planet Venus spends most of September in romantic Libra — the sign of partnerships and one of Venus’ zodiacal homes — infusing relationships with a sweet sense of charm and harmony. Very demure! Very cutesy! But there’s some intensity at play as the month begins too, as Venus conjoins the South Node of Destiny on Sept. 3, flushing out relationships that aren’t working and forcing you to face your weaknesses in love. The following day, lusty planet Mars enters sensitive Cancer, making you especially protective of your passions and bringing a deep sense of devotion to your sex life.

By mid-month, romance is abundant and beauty is everywhere, as Venus forms a lucky trine to optimistic planet Jupiter on Sept. 14. This is a wonderful weekend to plan a date, fire off a flirty text, or fall in love. Do something special with a significant other. Enjoy the magic, as eclipse season begins a few days later with the lunar eclipse in Pisces on Sept. 17, kicking off a period of rapid-fire changes of the heart. This eclipse is aligning with the dreamy planet Neptune, fogging up your vision with a rose-colored haze that can make seeing clearly nearly impossible. Your intuition may have more answers than your senses now, so listen to your gut.

The autumn equinox hits on Sept. 22, and that’s also the beginning of Libra season — a time to think more about your partnerships and how you can bring more balance to your romantic dynamics. On the same day, Venus saunters into sultry Scorpio, bringing depth and intensity to romance amid the lighthearted and flirty vibes of Libra season.

Read on for your September 2024 love horoscopes.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) This month has the potential to be a healing time for your relationships, but you’ll have to push past some roadblocks during the first week of September to get there. Let go of toxic situations to make space for better things. After that, connecting with a significant other gets much easier, as lover planet Venus will be in your partnership zone until Sept. 22. Smooth out drama and be diplomatic in your discussions about love. Heartaches from the past could get triggered mid-month, but remember that you have to feel it to heal it. Dress your wounds now so you can move on! Once the autumn equinox hits, love is in the air, and you’ll be ready to bring more depth to any developing summer flings.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) The sun is lighting up your sex and dating sector for the first three weeks of September, and the new moon on Sept. 2 is bursting with passion, romance, and the potential for deep commitments. Want to ask out a crush or redirect a relationship in a different direction? This lunation is a lovely time to make a mindful move. Once the autumn equinox hits, your romantic ruling planet Venus hits your relationship zone, bringing even more harmony, depth, and passion to your closest partnerships. Spend the first weeks of autumn connecting with a lover more intimately or discussing your dedication to one another.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) It’s time to schedule some date nights, Gemini, because the romantic planet Venus is lighting up one of the flirtiest parts of your chart through most of the month. If you’re looking to attract new prospects or bring more passion into an existing relationship, now’s your opportunity. Your luck in love hits a high point on Sept. 14, when Venus forms a gorgeous trine aspect with abundant planet Jupiter in your sign. Vibes are overflowing with sweetness, sensuality, and pure enjoyment, so it’s a perfect day to indulge in all the spoils of being in love (or lust). A week later, Libra season begins, and romance is in the air. Turn on your charm and have some fun.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) This last stretch of summer is giving you an exciting mojo boost, as lusty planet Mars glides into your sign on Sept. 4 — just after the new moon — making you feel especially passionate about your desires. This renewed burst of energy is great for taking initiative in relationships or being a little more forward about your feelings than you typically are. The lunar eclipse on Sept. 17 will open your heart to new adventures, but you’ll be ready to jump into action once lover Venus enters your romance zone a few days later. Your seductive powers are on point, so if you’ve been crushing on someone or trying to steam things up with a lover, this is a great time to turn up the heat.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Sensual vibes reign supreme under the new moon on Sept. 2, so spend the first week of the month finding new ways to connect with pleasure, either with a partner or on your own. Flirty vibes are in the air these first few weeks of the month, too, so start a sexy conversation or two. The lunar eclipse on Sept. 17 is especially intimate for you, so let go of your inhibitions and allow yourself to dive deep into your desires. If you weren’t afraid of having your heart broken, what would you want out of love? Now’s a great time to start exploring.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) It’s your birthday season, so all eyes are on you throughout the first few weeks of September — especially under the new moon in your sign on Sept. 2. This lunation is a fabulous time to get clear on what you want to commit to when it comes to relationships and love in general, so think about your intentions and start making decisive moves. On Sept. 17, eclipse season returns with a powerful lunar eclipse in your partnerships zone. If you’ve been holding on to any delusions about romance, this lunation may be the cosmic kick you need to ditch the fantasy and face reality.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Your amorous ruling planet Venus is sparkling in your sign for the first few weeks of the month, turning your charm and flirtatiousness up to full volume. You have the power to attract loads of magic into your love life now, but during the first week of September, you may have to work on letting go of toxic behaviors or dynamics to make space for whatever’s coming next. Mid-month is a great time for exciting experimentation, so try something new and unexpected in the bedroom or with a significant other. As Libra season starts on Sept. 22, you may find yourself doing some deep self-reflection around how you show up in romantic situations, perhaps even digging back to your childhood or family dynamics. Work through things, then go have some birthday season fun.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) You may need to process some intimate feelings in solitude throughout the first stretch of the month, so if you feel like taking a little extra space from a partner or temporarily deleting the dating apps would be helpful, then do what needs to be done. You may have some emotional breakthroughs mid-month that bring some clarity around matters of the heart. A powerful lunar eclipse hits your sex and dating zone on Sept. 17, pushing you to prioritize your passion and stop settling for less than you deserve in romance. Once lover Venus hits your sign alongside the autumn equinox on Sept. 22, look forward to a glorious glow-up that boosts your charm and makes it easy to attract your desires.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Carnal Mars hits your chart’s intimacy zone on Sept. 4, so you may feel more lustful and willing to initiate deep and passionate connections with your lovers. Work may keep you busy, but that doesn’t mean you can’t pencil in some fun and sexy encounters. The middle of the month onward is sparkling with the potential for fun and romance. If you’re single, it can be a fabulous time to meet someone special through friends, and if you’re linked up, you can spice up your joint social life by going out and about together. Stay grounded once eclipse season starts though, as its rocky vibes could strain relationships if you’re not careful about controlling your stress.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) You’re stepping up your game and taking charge in relationships this month, thanks to go-getter Mars entering your commitment zone on Sept. 4 — right alongside the heart-expanding new moon the day prior. Get clear on what you want out of love and then get out there to make it happen, even if it means wandering outside your comfort zone. By the time the lunar eclipse peaks on Sept. 17, sugarcoating your truth or saying things you don’t mean will feel virtually impossible, so prepare to share with your lovers what’s on your heart. Heavy thoughts about how your relationships shape your image may start weighing on you once the autumn equinox hits, so dig deep.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Virgo season has you deep in your feelings for most of the month, getting in touch with your vulnerable side and inspiring you to figure out where your boundaries lie. The new moon on Sept. 2 is a great time to express what’s on your mind to an intimate partner and be more honest about your desires. By mid-month, lover planet Venus is blowing a kiss to lucky Jupiter in your chart’s romance zone, infusing your sex and dating life with excitement. Your prospects are abundant, but they may pop up in unexpected places. If you’re in a relationship, this is a gorgeous time to get more open-minded about your dynamics and try something new.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Relationships are a big theme for you throughout Virgo season, and the new moon on Sept. 2 could bring an important new romantic commitment. If you’re single, someone with long-term potential could come strolling into your life. And if you’re in a relationship, you may be compelled to take a big step with your partner — such as meeting each other’s families or discussing your hopes for the future. It’s time to get ultra-real once the lunar eclipse rises in your sign on Sept. 17. This is a massive and meaningful period of growth for you, and you’re being challenged to own up to any attachment issues or toxic habits you may be prone to in love.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.