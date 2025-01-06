Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

The start of the new year is always exciting and full of potential, but especially so when it comes to your love life. It feels like anything can happen, whether you’re single or in a relationship, and it might inspire you to kick off the first week of 2025 on an extra positive note.

To see what’s in store, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three cards to answer a set of romance-related questions that can be applied universally, regardless of your relationship status, and shared advice for navigating it all.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating and relationships this week?

The Queen of Swords represents strong boundaries, wisdom, clear and concise convos, and good judgment. “Within your relationship, this card urges you to communicate openly and truthfully, cutting through misunderstandings with patience and wisdom,” says Wang.

This is timeless advice, but it’s particularly helpful as you continue to reset and get back into your routine after the holidays. Is there anything that you and your partner need to talk about? Anything that feels weird or unspoken? Make it a point to get it all out in the open so you don’t drag it into the new year.

“This is also a time to value reason over emotion by ensuring that your conversations are both meaningful and intentional,” he says. “Whether you’re addressing lingering issues or planning for the future, the Queen of Swords suggests that calm, thoughtful dialogue will strengthen your bond.”

This card’s clear, focused energy can also be applied to the first few chats you have on the apps or on your first date of 2025. Instead of giving people the benefit of the doubt, looking past red flags in someone’s bio, or hoping a stranger will strike up a conversation, take charge and speak clearly with everyone you meet. Share your needs. Be honest. And if someone gives you a bad vibe? Bye.

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

The King of Cups represents emotional balance, devotion, and a deep understanding of big feelings. If you want to attract more love into your life this week, this is your cue to go above and beyond in the romance department.

“Focus on being kind, compassionate, and supportive,” says Wang. Ask your partner about their day, check in if they seem down, and look for ways to be a big sweetie whenever possible, maybe by taking them on a fun date. “This card urges you to express love through thoughtful actions and heartfelt understanding.” Typically, the more affection you give, the more you get in return.

This cups card might also be a sign that you’ll need to be the bigger person in an argument. If you can sense that a tiff is spiraling out of control, remember the King of Cups and how it represents self-awareness, patience, and balance. Make an effort to understand your partner on a deeper level and your relationship should be smooth sailing.

If you’re single, the King of Cups encourages you to check in with your own feelings. “By staying grounded and in tune with your emotions, you’ll naturally attract positive vibrations that draw others toward your warmth and kindness,” says Wang. There’s something magnetic about being open and honest, so make that your theme of the week.

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

The Hanged Man is a major arcana card that represents patience and a fresh perspective, as well as the sense that someone’s suspended, surrendered, or stuck. As it relates to your partner, it might be a clue that they’re processing something in your relationship or reassessing their feelings, says Wang.

If you just broke out in a cold sweat, don’t panic! “It may indicate a period of growth and deeper understanding,” he says. “Patience is key this week, so allow them the space they need to process their emotions and trust that clarity will come in due time.” Give them a couple days to hang out and do their thing, then let them know you want to talk.

If you’re just starting to date someone new, The Hanged Man indicates this person isn’t quite sure what they want. It’s likely clear as day when they take forever to text back or don’t jump at the chance to schedule another date, but there might be other, subtler signs, too.

While you might not care — especially if you aren’t looking for anything serious — it’s OK to do your own reflecting and see if this is the type of energy you’re into. If it isn’t the vibe you want for 2025, cut them free.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor