Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

As you head into the last few days of 2024 and welcome the start of 2025, it’s a good time to reflect on your year in dating and who you met, take stock of your relationship, and get excited about everything to come in the new year.

To see what’s in store for this week, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three cards to answer a set of romance-related questions that can be applied universally, regardless of your relationship status, and shared advice for navigating it all.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating and relationships this week?

The Six of Swords has popped up to answer this question, and it hints at a transition as you get further into the week. According to Wang, this card represents the act of moving on, especially from challenging situations, so it could be a good thing.

“It indicates that you and your partner will be able to find a path towards smoother waters and a calmer emotional state,” he says. It might be in small ways, possibly as you rebalance after a busy holiday season. Did issues pop up? Were you both on edge? You’ll fall back into your usual smooth routine soon.

The Six of Swords could also indicate that you’re turning over a new leaf for 2025. Maybe your connection will get a refresh in light of the new year, especially if it’s your resolution to talk about small problems before they become big ones. “This week is a time of healing, leaving behind any conflicts or hardships and embracing a more harmonious phase in your relationship,” says Wang.

If you’re single or dating, the Six of Swords suggests you’ll also be leaving drama behind. That one Bumble match that makes you groan every time you see their text pop up? So 2024. That dramatic streak of horrible first dates that plagued you all winter long? Only the old you would put up with that. Whether you decide to take a break from dating — or approach “loud looking” as a way to finally get what you want — the start of the year will feel much calmer.

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

“The Two of Pentacles reminds you to find balance in your life this week, especially when it comes to matters of the heart,” says Wang. “It suggests that by maintaining equilibrium between different areas of your life, such as work, personal time, and relationships, you can create space for love to enter.”

If you’re looking for a partner, that might mean taking one day this week that you’d typically spend with friends to go on a date instead. If you’re in a relationship, it might mean agreeing to go out to dinner this Friday — even though you and your partner are both tired from work.

“Embrace flexibility and adaptability, as juggling your responsibilities while making time for self-care and connecting with others will help attract love and positive energy into your life,” he says. “If you have just met someone new and are wondering where it’ll go, this card also encourages you to avoid rushing or getting too intense from the beginning.” The takeaway? It’s all about balance.

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

Again, the end of the year is the perfect time to reflect on the past 12 months and everything they brought your way — and it looks like your partner’s in the same frame of mind. “The Seven of Pentacles indicates that they may be taking a contemplative approach towards your relationship this week,” says Wang.

It’ll be good for both of you to take a moment in the days ahead to think about what worked and what didn’t in 2024, as well as the changes you’d like to make in your relationship. The Seven of Pentacles represents patience, dedication, and the rewards that come when you wait, and it could also indicate they’re looking ahead to the future.

“This card suggests they appreciate the journey you both have embarked on and have a sense of patience and long-term commitment,” he says. “Take the opportunity to have open and honest discussions about your shared goals and aspirations.” It’s possible 2025 will be the year your relationship takes off. Think moving in together, getting engaged, etc. Maybe it’s time to shop for rings?

If you just met someone, then this card pairs perfectly with the Two of Pentacles. It encourages you to strike a balance, which means parting ways for breaks and not immediately moving in together. They’re thinking about you a lot, but patience is the name of the game as you slowly grow your connection. It could be a really good thing, but only if you lay the groundwork first.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor