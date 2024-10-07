Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Good news! The week ahead has incredible romantic energy. If you’re single, your love life could kick into high gear as your dating app profile pops off with new connections and likes. If you’re in a long-term relationship, there’s a good chance you and your partner will feel closer than ever before.

To see what’s coming your way, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three cards to answer a set of romance-related questions that can be applied universally, regardless of your relationship status, and shared advice for navigating it all.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating and relationships this week?

With the vibrant Queen of Wands in your reading, you can expect more energy and passion in the days ahead. This card gives off a sense of determination and optimism for the future, and thanks to the black cat — which represents your shadow self — it also encourages you to get to know yourself better.

If you have a partner, Wang recommends using this card’s happy vibe to your advantage by tackling any lingering concerns in your relationship. It’s so much easier to have tough convos when you’re both in a good mood, so hash it out and move on with a clean slate.

From there, talk about your vision for the future. This week is a good time to take steps toward a joint goal, whether it’s a getaway, a new apartment, or a deeper commitment. Get excited about it and let yourself feel those butterflies without an ounce of reservation.

If you’re looking for a partner, this card encourages you to work on your confidence. It also reminds you to protect your energy — so, that means no bad or boring dates just for the sake of putting yourself out there. Chase what inspires you. That will lead you to a solid group of friends, and maybe even a spicy connection or two.

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

The 10 of Pentacles is positively covered with gold coins (aka pentacles) and depicts what appears to be a close-knit family. This card gives off stable, grounded, reassuring vibes, just like the kind you’d hope to find in a solid relationship.

To attract more love this week, Wang recommends focusing on the foundation of your connections. If a Tinder date is off to a rocky start, or a new relationship feels somewhat shaky, it might be best to scrap it and start fresh. You want to build on stable ground.

As you go about the week, keep an eye out for cracks —like rude comments or important values you don’t see eye-to-eye on — and metaphorically bulldoze down them by blocking or breaking up. At the same time, remember to attend to the good relationships you already have.

“Whether social or romantic, nurture them with care and commitment,” says Wang. Send more texts, catch up over coffee, dole out compliments, and eventually that rich, abundant, loving energy will come back to you in the form of love, connections, and new opportunities.

To cultivate more love in a long-term relationship, Wang recommends creating a few traditions with your partner that’ll make you feel cozy and close, just like people on the Ten of Pentacles. Think Friday night date night, silly birthday traditions, or agreeing to meet each other’s family this holiday season. It’ll make you feel closer than ever.

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

The Eight of Wands brings with it a lot of energy, forward momentum, and enthusiasm. As it relates to love and how your partner feels, it could mean quite a few relationship developments are coming your way.

“There’s an air of anticipation and swift movement, indicating your partner is eager to progress and explore your connection,” says Wang. Instead of continuing with the status quo, you’ll both want to take things to the next level and be much more involved in each other’s lives.

This could happen in a number of ways. The person you’ve been dating might profess their love for you, and just like that, you’ll go Instagram official. A long-term partner could start talking about an engagement or painting a picture of the future. And if you’re single, you might get more action on your dating profile after an excruciating dry spell, and it’ll all be matches that feel like your type.

“Be prepared for spontaneous adventures or conversations,” says Wang. It might be a lot of work to keep up with all the changes, and even more work to digest all the new information that’s suddenly coming your way, but remember that it’s all leading in a positive direction.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor