A tarot reading is the perfect guide when it comes to gaining insight into your love life, especially when you have big questions about your partner, your crush, your situationship, or anyone else you might be thinking about.

To get some answers, Letao Wang, a tarot reader, astrologist, and spiritual counselor, pulled three cards to explore what’s in store for the week ahead, including how to attract more love your way.

Card 1: “What do I need to know about my love life this week?”

Pulling the Lovers card during a love reading always feels right, especially when you’re asking yourself what a relationship needs. According to Wang, this tarot card represents deep connections, attraction, and significant choices.

It could mean that you’re going to face a pivotal moment regarding your relationship this week, one that hinges on communication and honesty. “Whether you’re single or in a partnership, this card encourages you to align your values and choices with your truest desires,” he says.

If you have a partner, this card might encourage you to have a deep conversation about what you want and need from the relationship, or what you hope for in the future. If you’re single or dating, it might be the perfect time to you speak your truth to someone you care about — or finally let go of a situationship.

“Open your heart to meaningful interactions and be prepared to make significant decisions that resonate with your inner truth,” says Wang. “It is not about what you choose, but understanding why you choose it.”

Card 2: “How can I attract more love this week?”

The Knight of Pentacles represents diligence, routine, and responsibility. “As it manifests in your love life, the card indicates a need for patience and practicality when attracting love,” says Wang.

If you’re single, this might mean focusing on one or two convos at a time on Hinge — or actually texting someone back. “Grounding yourself in dependable actions and steadiness will be your charm this week,” he says.

If you’re in a relationship, think about all the little ways you can build a deeper connection with your SO. Maybe you can get dinner together on Wednesday or plan a movie night for Friday. Whatever you choose, stick to it even if you feel like you want to cancel at the last second.

“This week, it’s about making small, meaningful gestures that build trust over time,” says Wang. “Focus on being reliable and showing genuine care; the Knight of Pentacles urges you to plant your feet firmly on the ground and let love grow at its natural rhythm.”

Card 3: “How does my partner/crush feel about me this week?

It doesn’t matter if you’re three days into a relationship or three years — it’s always nice to feel reassured about how someone feels about you. And according to Wang, the days ahead have a lot in store.

“The appearance of the Ace of Swords signals clarity and breakthrough in thoughts and communication,” he says. “If you’ve been waiting for your partner or crush to make their feelings clear, this might be the week they come forth with the truth.”

When you look at the imagery on the card, you’ll see a sword cutting through clouds and fog, and that’s the perfect metaphor for how you’ll feel by Sunday. Things will come to light, and you might even feel brave enough to ask a few clarifying questions about the state of your relationship.

“Embrace this wave of honesty and use it to initiate open, heartfelt discussions,” says Wang. “The Ace of Swords calls for you to prepare for engaging in deep, potentially revealing conversations. Truth can be liberating and can pave the way for a deeper connection.”

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologist, tarot reader, spiritual counselor