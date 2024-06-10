Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

If you sense something stirring in the air, it could be that your love life is about to experience some highs and lows. To find out what’s in store, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three tarot cards to answer a set of love-related questions for the week ahead — and offers some helpful advice to see you through.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating or my relationship this week?

This week’s tarot reading is full of cards from the suit of wands, which represents the element of fire and symbolizes passion, action, movement, and a dose of unpredictability. “This is great news if you feel like your current love life is stagnant or stuck, as fire energy will bring changes and reactivate your romantic love,” says Wang.

That said, wands can also bring about chaos, as you can see here with the dramatic artwork on the Five of Wands. This card represents tension and anxiety, so if you’re wondering what your love life might look like this week, it could suggest there will be some conflict, competition, or even an argument or two.

“Whether it’s minor disagreements or a need to assert your individual needs, the key is to navigate these moments with patience and understanding,” says Wang. If you feel yourself getting heated, he recommends taking a moment to chill so you can have a cool, calm, and collected convo with your partner instead.

If you both strive to put down your proverbial sticks, it’ll open the door to more trust and understanding in your relationship. This could also be the week that some underlying issues finally bubble to the surface. Take the time to address them, and your connection will feel better than ever.

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

The Three of Wands card is all about vision, planning, and foresight, so get ready to make some moves for future you. “To attract more love into your life, it’s important to take a proactive stance,” says Wang. “This could mean being open to new experiences and not shying away from stepping outside your comfort zone.”

Even though it’d be so nice to meet someone without having to try, you really will need to put yourself out there and make an effort. If a friend invites you to get drinks, muster the energy to go — and then let them be your wingperson for the night. If a Hinge match asks you out for coffee, throw on some pants and join them. Remember: The wands suit is all about action.

If you already have a partner, the Three of Wands suggests it’s a good time to talk about the next era of your relationship. Keep an eye out for the right moment to chat about where you’d like to see things going in the months and years ahead, and then set some plans in motion. It’ll feel so nice to know that you’re both on the same page.

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

Don’t be surprised if your partner seems a bit defensive or on edge this week. According to Wang, the Seven of Wands represents determination and a willingness to stand up for your beliefs, so they might feel the need to defend their love for you, especially if there’s some sort of external pressure.

If you express doubt about their commitment, they’ll look for ways to assure you that they aren’t going anywhere. Or if you reach a point where you feel like you need to either commit or move on, they’ll jump to make things official.

The Seven of Wands could also indicate that your partner is going through something tough, like a family or work problem, so they might need to set a few boundaries for a while. If they’re stressed or need more time to themselves, don’t panic. The best thing you can do is let them know you’ve got their back, no matter what.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor