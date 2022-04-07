65 Newlywed Game Questions Guaranteed To Make People Laugh

Once you tie the knot, you think your partner knows you better than anyone in the entire world. And this may be true, but if you play the popular newlywed game, any and all discrepancies will be laid bare for all to see. You might vividly remember your new spouse mowing down on spaghetti Lady and the Tramp-style on your first date, but the game will set the record straight — it was most definitely fettuccine Alfredo.

While newlywed game questions can be as wholesome and pure as a first date dinner order, they can also get absolutely unhinged and turn the cheeks of everyone in attendance a solid shade of tomato-red with some of the spicier topics. The rules are simple: Write a list of questions to ask your partner and answer each for yourself. Then you’ll each try to guess what the other person wrote. For example, a newlywed question could be, “How many siblings do they have?” Each spouse will write their answer for themself, then the nominated host will ask spouse A how many siblings spouse B has. If they guess correctly, they get a point. Whoever ends the game with the most points wins (make it interesting and put a wager on it like a foot massage).

The game can be played at any point in a series of wedding events: the reception, a bridal shower, a bachelorette/bachelor party — whenever and wherever you decide to play your wedding games. Regardless, the time and place aren’t the deciding factor of a good newlywed game. What determines a memorable quiz for years to come are the questions you choose to ask. So, if you’re ready to put your game face on and expose the heck out of your significant other in the most hilarious possible way, find the ultimate list of the best 65 newlywed game questions, below.

Newlywed Game Questions About The Relationship

What is their love language? Where did you go on your first date? Who said “I love you” first? Who asked who out? What did they wear on the first date? Where/how did you meet? Who is the funniest? How many kids do they want? Who is more romantic? Who is more stubborn?

Funny Newlywed Game Questions

Who is the better driver? Who takes better selfies? Who is more fashionable? What’s their favorite pet name for you? Who is more punctual? Who is the better singer? Who is their celebrity crush? Who is most likely to cry? Who is the worst at holding their liquor? What do they spend too much money on? What’s their repeat word or catchphrase? What’s their worst habit?

Personal Newlywed Game Questions

What’s their biggest fear? Who is their biggest inspiration? What was their first job? Do they prefer Netflix or Hulu? Beer or wine? What’s their non-alcoholic beverage of choice? What’s their alcoholic beverage of choice? What’s something they could eat every day and never get tired of? Who has the best internal navigation system? Are they an early riser or a night owl? What’s their shoe size? Who’s the bigger pack rat?

Newlywed Questions About Living Together

Who is the messiest? Who is the better cook? Who has the most laundry to do? What do you argue about the most? Who has more “pet peeves”? What’s their go-to TV show? Who takes the longest to get ready? Who has the longest nighttime routine? Who falls asleep first? In which room do they spend the most time (awake)? How many times do they brush their teeth every day?

Dirty Newlywed Game Questions

Who is the best kisser? Who is more generous in bed? Who is kinkier? What is their favorite body part of yours? Who is the horniest? Who is the most adventurous in bed? What’s their ideal number of times to have sex per week? Do they prefer to give or receive pleasure? Who is the loudest? Have you ever been caught having sex? By who?

Newlywed Games Questions About Family