11 Yoga With Adriene Videos Perfect For A Lunchtime Sweat

When you hear the words “exercise routine” you might imagine getting up at the crack of dawn to go for a run or squeezing in a trip to the gym after work. While that definitely works well for a lot of people, don’t sleep on the oft-overlooked middle-of-the-afternoon time slot. For that happy medium exercise hour, there are plenty of Yoga With Adriene videos for your afternoon workout.
Doing a sweat session on your lunch break or around 3 p.m. is not only a great way to perk yourself up before finishing the workday, but it’s also perfect if you literally don’t have extra room in the rest of your schedule. While any type of exercise will get your body moving, your heart pumping, and those feel-good endorphins, bending through some Yoga With Adriene classes are an excellent choice for people of all fitness levels.
With almost 10 million subscribers, Mischler — a certified yoga instructor — offers a really gentle approach to vinyasa, from morning mindfulness routines to yoga flows you can do before bed (and her dog, Benji, is always sitting adorably nearby). In her massive library of workouts, you can pick classes that target specific body parts or choose based on length.