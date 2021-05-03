11 Yoga With Adriene Videos Perfect For A Lunchtime Sweat

When you hear the words “exercise routine” you might imagine getting up at the crack of dawn to go for a run or squeezing in a trip to the gym after work. While that definitely works well for a lot of people, don’t sleep on the oft-overlooked middle-of-the-afternoon time slot. For that happy medium exercise hour, there are plenty of Yoga With Adriene videos for your afternoon workout.

Doing a sweat session on your lunch break or around 3 p.m. is not only a great way to perk yourself up before finishing the workday, but it’s also perfect if you literally don’t have extra room in the rest of your schedule. While any type of exercise will get your body moving, your heart pumping, and those feel-good endorphins, bending through some Yoga With Adriene classes are an excellent choice for people of all fitness levels.

With almost 10 million subscribers, Mischler — a certified yoga instructor — offers a really gentle approach to vinyasa, from morning mindfulness routines to yoga flows you can do before bed (and her dog, Benji, is always sitting adorably nearby). In her massive library of workouts, you can pick classes that target specific body parts or choose based on length.

The best part of all? Her classes encourage you to check in and see how you’re feeling. So, are you stressed? Sore? Do you only have 15 minutes? To help you find one, here are 11 Yoga With Adriene videos perfect for an afternoon sweat sesh.

1 Lunch Break Yoga You can do this video at the office, in your break room, or right in the middle of your living room floor — no mat required. Just take your shoes off and enjoy a full-body “lunch break” stretch.

2 Power Yoga Got 45 minutes? Try this power yoga video featuring squats, jumping jacks, and other moves for a fiery flow that’ll leave you sweaty and feeling strong.

3 Total-Body Flow This 45-minute session is meant to increase flexibility while also helping you feel more centered and aligned — aka it’s a perfect afternoon treat.

4 Arms & Abs Yoga This 31-minute yoga sesh zeros in on your arm and core muscles to help you build strength and body awareness.

5 6-Minute Chill If your to-do list is stressing you out and you need nothing more than to recenter, try this 6-minute flow to find a sense of calm and also relieve shoulder and neck tension (and yes, it totally counts as a workout).

6 Yoga For Stress & Anxiety Mishler says this practice will help ease stress and anxiety, all thanks to slow stretches and deep breaths. Follow along for just under 30 minutes to restore a clear, calmer mind.

7 Yoga Party Have some roommates or co-workers nearby who want to join? This 30-minute flow is meant to be a fun way to get moving as a group. (You can do it by yourself, too!)

8 60-Minute Workout This longer yoga session will help you “step into your power and kick some butt,” according to Mishler’s description. If you’re in need of a full-hour break, this will melt your stresses away.

9 Yoga For Beginners If you’re just getting started — and if you happen to be working from home, as so many people are — this video might just fit the bill. It’s a beginner-level flow — no mat, blocks, or other accessories required.

10 Yoga For Energy This video is meant for anyone who needs an energy boost. Within the 20 minutes of movement, you’ll check in with yourself — both mentally and physically — and leave your mat feeling invigorated to take on the rest of your day.