These 3 Zodiac Couples Rarely Fight

While it’s certainly not fun, finding yourself in a fight with your partner is certainly normal. In fact, disagreements are pretty much inevitable, as no one sees eye-to-eye on absolutely everything. And when you’re emotionally involved with someone, feelings can get hurt, which can stir up a little bit of conflict. Of course, some relationships are more fraught with arguments than others, and there are a few lucky zodiac couples who rarely fight thanks to their smooth and complementary compatibility.

When examining astrological compatibility in relationships, it’s helpful to work with full birth charts, as sun signs alone can’t give you a complete picture of how two people’s planetary makeup can truly synergize. However, looking at what element the zodiac signs fall into can give you a good idea of who will clash versus who will connect.

For example, most people have an easy time getting along with people whose sign shares the same element as theirs. Sharing an element gives signs a solid foundation of understanding and a similar approach to navigating life, so seeing eye to eye comes more naturally and can potentially reduce the chances of ongoing conflict. Additionally, there’s a lovely sense of harmony between signs that share the same polarity— which means that fire signs and air signs tend to complement each other well, as do earth signs and water signs.

There are plenty of compatible couple combinations in the zodiac, but there are a handful who are least likely to find themselves dealing with disagreements or dramas. If you’re part of one of these harmonious cosmic pairs, here’s one more reason to celebrate.

Cancer & Pisces

Birds of a feather should stick together, and so should the zodiac’s resident sea creatures. Cancer and Pisces are both water signs, so their emotional lives are of the utmost importance to them and they enjoy wistfully daydreaming. The crab and the fish certainly have their differences, but on the whole, the compatibility between Cancer and Pisces is very peaceful and supportive.

Cancers can get sensitive and touchy sometimes, but go-with-the-flow Pisces have no problem rolling with their emotions — so the cosmic crab’s ever-changing moods rarely cause conflict. Conversely, nurturing Cancers take pride in providing dreamy Pisces with a safe space where they can explore their creative visions and share their most vulnerable fantasies. Some signs might find Pisces’ ethereal nature frustrating, but Cancers find it endearing and inspiring.

Leo & Libra

Fun-loving Leos and charming Libras are two of the most outgoing and popular signs of the zodiac, so being the center of attention comes naturally to them. This kind of energy can be exhausting to some signs, so it’s convenient for these two to share the spotlight, as they match each other’s star power in all the best ways. That’s part of why Leo and Libra make such a complementary and conflict-free match.

Ever-balanced Libras always want to keep the peace, so they’ll go out of their way to avoid fighting with just about anyone, regardless of their sign. But when paired up with a gregarious and confident Leo, it’s easy to keep things harmonious — as Leo’s generous and appreciative nature never takes their grace, style, and diplomacy for granted, and they’ll always shower them with attention. Conversely, Libras love to be Leo’s partner-in-crime when it comes to pursuing their creative endeavors or simply being the life of the party, and they’re always excited to match their enthusiasm and optimism.

Sagittarius & Aquarius

In some ways, you might think that Sagittarius and Aquarius would clash. After all, Sagittarius is a spontaneous and wild-hearted mutable sign, while Aquarius is a righteous and committed fixed sign. However, when they come together, this pair can be one of the most drama-free and complementary cosmic matches around — as their independent spirits give each other the space they need to do their own thing without pressure.

Aquarians are natural-born rebels, so it’s important for them to feel like they can express their individuality and go against the grain. That could be challenging for a more traditional sign, but for an open-minded Sagittarius, it’s easy to step back and let an Aquarius wave their freak flag. Conversely, a Sagittarian’s free spirit and desire for freedom could make some signs feel insecure, but Aquarians admire the archer’s sense of wanderlust and have no interest in cramping their style.