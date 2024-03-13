These 3 Zodiac Signs Fantasize About Running Into Their Ex

There are two types of people in this world: Those who take great pains to avoid their exes and those who fantasize about running into them. For the zodiac signs who fall into the second group, their entire day can revolve around the possibility of seeing an old flame on the street or at the grocery store, and some will even go out of their way to make it happen.

According to astrologer Stina Garbis, there are plenty of zodiac signs who will think about their ex for ages, but not all of them actually want to see their ex. That distinction can lie in a sign’s ruling planet, which dictates how they react to a breakup.

For the signs ruled by the warrior planet Mars, there’s often a feeling of unfinished business. In that case, they might want to run into an ex so they can talk and get everything off their chest, once and for all.

For the signs ruled by the moon, everything they do is driven by emotion. “They likely want to get their ex back,” says Garbis, so they’ll fantasize about a meet-cute in a coffee shop where they lock eyes and fall in love all over again.

When Venus rules over a sign, it means they might want a dose of validation. This planet may represent love, but it can also go hand-in-hand with a clingy attachment style that leaves them wanting more.

Keep reading below for the three zodiac signs who secretly dream about running into their ex, according to an astrologer.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

KALA STUDIO/Moment/Getty Images

Even if it’s been years since their relationship ended, an Aries will always fantasize about running into their ex, mostly because they want to get one last word in.

As a fire sign ruled by Mars, Aries is 100% still fighting with their ex in their head, says Garbis. They’ll think about all the arguments that led to the breakup, and about everything they wish they had said.

Aries will try to keep it casual in front of their friends by pretending they don’t want to see their ex, but in reality they have a whole script ready to go, should the moment arise. According to Garbis, Aries might seem tough and unbothered on the outside, but they also secretly want their ex to apologize.

In fact, this is half the reason why they want to run into them. They might even go somewhere on purpose, like their ex’s favorite bar, to increase the chances.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Maki Nakamura/DigitalVision/Getty Images

As a water sign ruled by the emotional moon, Cancer always has difficulty letting go of romantic relationships. They want nothing more than to run into their ex, so much so that they subconsciously think about it all day, every day.

According to Garbis, Cancer will look for their ex’s car as they drive, and they’ll turn to stare at every brunette they see to make sure it isn’t them. They might even go on little side quests, like driving past their ex’s job, as a way to keep tabs.

“They have some panic after a breakup, similar to an anxious attachment style,” she says. And it makes it tough for them to move on. That said, they wouldn’t know what to do if they actually saw their ex.

Instead of a fairytale romantic reunion, Cancer would probably duck behind a friend or hide in the bathroom until the coast was clear. The shock of seeing their partner IRL would likely shake them out of the fantasy, and make it easier to move on.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Arturo Peña Romano Medina/E+/Getty Images

When a Libra gets dressed, it’s always with their ex in mind, says Garbis. They like to stay ready for any potential run-ins, which is why they’ll put on their best ‘fit just to go to 7-Eleven at midnight, lest they see their ex standing by the hotdogs.

As a sign ruled by Venus, Libra expects to be loved at all times. They can’t fathom why anyone would break up with them, so they’ll want to show their ex what they’re missing by being as hot as possible at all times.

A Libra will keep an ear out for parties that their ex might be attending, and they’ll keep an eye on social media to see where they might pop up next. And then they’ll make an appearance, usually with a sexy new partner on their arm.

“That way they can rub it in their ex’s face and prove that they’re doing OK — and that they’re better off without them.”

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer