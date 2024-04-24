These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Going To Have A Very Lucky Year

When you’re on a lucky streak, good things start happening out of the blue, almost as if the universe has aligned to work in your favor. And according to astrologers, that might actually be the case.

Jupiter, in particular, is associated with good luck, opportunity, and serendipity, says Priscila Lima de Charbonierres, a professional astrologer and founder of the app Soulloop. When this planet moves into your birth chart, it’ll feel like you’re the luckiest person in the world.

The kind of luck you have will depend on which house Jupiter is in since each one activates or represents a different type of energy. “Lottery-winning luck, for example, can be seen from the 8th house, which is the area of life of both valuables that come from others, and of things that are beyond our control, like windfalls, breaks in life, and deep transformations,” she tells Bustle.

If Jupiter transits your 5th house, then your luck might be related to creativity and spontaneity. “The 5th is the house of our creative intelligence, how we express our sense of fun, play, and risk, and it represents our leaps of faith,” she says.

This lucky planetary shift will start on May 25 — and last for an entire year — when Jupiter moves from earthy Taurus to airy Gemini. “Jupiter has the spontaneous, instant energy of thunder and, as it enters a new house, it tends to announce its arrival with momentous celebratory events,” says Lima de Charbonierres.

Below, she shares the three zodiac signs who will experience the most good luck in 2024 as Jupiter makes its move.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

This year will be good for Libras and Libra risings as Jupiter enters your 9th sign, which is the house of purpose, higher learning, and philosophy.

“It’s also known as an area of fortune since it represents self-knowledge and the understanding of all things that bring joy and wisdom,” says Lima de Charbonierres. With Jupiter in your chart, you might notice more luck when it comes to personal growth, career development, and opportunities to travel.

If it’s been ages since you last took a vacation, don’t be surprised if you find yourself on a sunny beach or a fun trip with friends. It’ll almost seem like the vacay falls into your lap, and you should enjoy every minute of it.

“The presence of transiting Jupiter in the 9th will also open ways to fulfill expectations that have long been pursued, as well as the accomplishment of dreams in any area of life,” she says. It’ll feel like the universe is on your side this year, and like everything is finally going your way.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

If you’re a Scorpio sun or Scorpio rising, there’s a good chance you’ll strike it rich in the next few months — or at least come into a little extra cash. According to Lima de Charbonierres, Jupiter is entering your 8th sign, which is associated with transformation, money, and windfalls.

“Financially, this could be a very lucky year, as the expansive influence of Jupiter can bring opportunities to benefit materially from others,” she says, so keep an eye out for unexpected tax returns, generous Venmos from your mom, etc.

“For Scorpios, Jupiter also rules their 2nd house of income, values, and prosperity, and the social flavor of the energy of Jupiter in Gemini is also infused there, expanding both networking and skillfulness regarding wealth and movable possessions,” she says.

With all this planetary activity going on, you might meet someone who sparks a new, prosperous career path.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

If you’re an Aquarius sun or Aquarius rising, get ready for amazing things to come your way in 2024. According to Lima de Charbonierres, Jupiter is entering your 5th sign, and it’ll bring with it lots of good fortune.

This will be a lucky year for you, especially if you put yourself out there and take a few risks. Instead of failing or falling flat on your face, “Aquarius will find that what they thought was unfathomable as if by magic, becomes accessible,” she says.

The 5th house is associated with creativity, so you might have an extra bit of success when it comes to a passion project taking off or a lucky break within an artistic field of work. Think book deals, art gallery showings, or more attention on your social media that seem to come out of nowhere.

While all of your success will stem from your hard work and effort, you’ll notice that things finally start working in your favor and that good things will come your way a bit more easily.

Source:

Priscila Lima de Charbonierres, professional astrologer, founder of the astrological wellness app Soulloop