The Biggest Food Trends Of 2016 Showed Exactly How Creative People Can Get With Their Noms

A few things come to mind when I think of 2016 at a glance: Michelle Obama basically ruling the universe, women shattering records at the Olympics, and food. Lots and lots of food. In fact, I have a feeling that some of the biggest food trends of 2016 will make a second appearance in 2017, because honestly — does food ever really go out of style? (No.) While admittedly, I wasn't a fan of every single food trend that found its way into 2016, I'm happy to salivate over pictures of delicious dishes on my Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages any day of the week. Because food.





One of the ongoing food themes this year seemed to be... how do I put this... "Let's take ordinary things and make them absolutely ridiculous and over-the-top." People didn't eat just a grilled cheese sandwich. They ate two grilled cheese sandwiches that actually formed the bun of a burger stuffed with meatballs and wrapped in bacon. And all of this was on top of a pizza. Another theme I noticed was food that was far too pretty to eat. So instead, we just took pictures of it to post online.





This is almost too much food for one article, but I present to you some of the biggest food trends of 2016.

Galaxy Food

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/hashFoods/status/799981450317557763] [Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/SeeYouGuysCom/status/794850097448288256] I feel like I'm spinning off into another dimension. Galaxy food definitely goes under the heading of, "How can I eat something so beautiful?" Rainbow Food [Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/ItsFoodPics/status/808644709547646976] [Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/savory_tales/status/805231990471413760] [Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/hongkonginforme/status/796079423426588672] I award +10 points for creativity. This trend is pretty much a Lisa Frank party in your mouth. But I personally have to draw the line at rainbow grilled cheese. The Avocado Bun [Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/Cute_and_Food/status/809591567233257472] [Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/OpenTableUK/status/806833460434337792] [Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/firstnatgw/status/797669836344217600] [Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/Smart_Kitchen/status/801249841036881920] I love avocados as much as the next person, but I think I might like bread more. So I'll stick to the regular buns as opposed to these trendy avocado buns. But that won't stop me from eating avocado with my eggs in the morning. Nom nom nom. Rainbow Drinks [Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/DrinksCookMag/status/809233792128970754] [Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/FoodLatest/status/807029145112756224] Pink Drink for the win! The Starbucks secret menu items were a hit, although haters scoffed at them quite a bit on social media. ("Wahh! There's no such thing as a Starbucks secret menu! Wahh!") But the Pink Drink won me over, and I still enjoy it every now and then.

Souped-Up Doughnuts