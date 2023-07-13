It’s officially July — and that means one thing: Greta Gerwig’s Barbie starring none other than Margot Robbie is set to hit theaters on July 21, 2023. For the last month or so, Robbie (along with her cast mates, including Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, and countless others) have been in full-on press tour mode, making their way across the globe in celebration of the highly anticipated movie.

ICYMI: Bridgerton’s-own Nicola Coughlan is also one of the stars of the buzzy film, with a cheeky tagline describing her character (“This Barbie is a diplomat”). And while a Regency-era debutante and a diplomatic Barbie may not seem to have much in common at first glance, both characters do so happen to share one major trait: They’re both redheads, albeit a vivid orange-hued copper in the former, and a more of a fiery scarlet in the latter.

Coughlan is known to have buttery blonde hair IRL — though at the Barbie premiere in London, she stepped onto the pink carpet with some strawberry blonde strands that are very much giving big Penelope Featherington energy. Given that the upcoming third season of Bridgerton centers on Penelope and Colin’s love story, it’s goes without saying that Coughlan really is the main character ATM.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lia Toby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2

The mastermind behind Coughlan’s fresh new color? The hair color guru Jason Hogan is to thank for her nostalgic soft copper ‘do. As for the old Hollywood waves and deep side part, Halley Brisker used Dyson’s tools to create the elegant look.

Guendalina Gennari — a London-based facialist known as “The SkinSculpter” prepped Coughlan’s skin, creating a smooth canvas for flawless makeup application. For her very Barbie-esque, pink-hued smokey eye, makeup artist Neil Young used Pat McGrath Labs for the actor’s ultra glamorous look.

As for her nails, the actor enlisted help from Michelle Class, a celeb-loved manicurist who has worked with the likes of Lily James, Bella Hadid, and more in recent past. And the look? Full-on Barbiecore pink shimmer, with some added sparkle by way of expertly placed rhinestones.