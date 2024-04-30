If you happen to follow Britney Spears, you likely know that her Instagram is a digital safe haven where she constantly shares unfiltered moments, inspirational quotes, and lots of pictures of dogs.

While her feed is brimming with dance videos, she seldom shares her manicure moments on the platform. But this week, we got lucky: The iconic pop star just posted her most recent set of nails, and they so happen to tap not one, but two of the biggest nail art trends RN.

Britney's Bedazzled "Lip Gloss" Nails

On April 29, the “Toxic” singer shared a carousel of seemingly random photos which included a snap of her tanning poolside, a video of her puppies, colorful clouds, and *that* vulnerable photo of Justin Bieber crying. She also so happened to include an up-close-and-personal video of her current manicure for the beauty girlies looking for inspo.

Striking a balance between being distinctly minimal yet deeply glamorous, Spears painted her long, square-shaped nails in a peachy-pink jelly polish. On both her ring finger and thumb, she placed silver rhinestone accents that give the otherwise simple mani an air of elevated elegance.

With this look, Spears paired the still-rising “lip gloss” manicure trend with the sort of 3D adornments that have A-listers and nail art lovers swooning.

High-Shine Glossy Mani Obsession

ICYMI, “lip gloss” nails are juicy, jelly-like polish shades that look as shiny as glossy lips. They most often feature shades of sheer pink polish or warm-toned, skin-matching neutrals (like Britney’s tips, for example), but look just as gorgeous in pastel shades like purple and blue.

Although Spears is the most recent to rock the “lip gloss” mani trend, she isn’t the only A-lister obsessed with the glossy vibe. Recently, Hailey Bieber co-signed the buzzy trend. Before that, Kim Kardashian got matching high-shine nails with her daughters, North and Chicago. And as for adorned accent nails, they’ve got the stamp of approval from stars like Sydney Sweeney, Camilla Cabello, and Jennifer Lopez.

If you’re looking to try out a new mani, go ahead and take this two-trend combo for a test drive.