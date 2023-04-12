When it comes to Hailey Bieber’s nails, the model seldom strays from her typical (and completely viral) glazed donut finish. Though in recent months, she *has* opted for more boldly colored lacquers — as opposed to those minimal vanilla-hued neutrals — with the same signature chromatic vibe, opting for a red-tipped French manicure for the holiday season, and more recently, a solar yellow neon set that’s sure to be a major vibe this summer.

As for her most recent nail color? The Rhode founder has surprisingly ditched the glazed look altogether, instead tapping into the 2023 breakout “lip gloss” nail trend that has celebs like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, and more obsessed. Sharing the new mani moment to her Instagram stories (along with her impressive wedding ring set), she noted that NYC-based manicurist Dawn Sterling was the nail guru behind the fresh look.

ICYMI: Lip gloss nails are a fancy way of describing those super high-shine, almost jelly-like nails that mimic the appearance of glossy lips. Typically, they are a sheer, pinkish or brown-toned hue most similar to the color of your nail beds, topped with a layer or two of some clear polish to create that ultra juicy effect.

While sheer pink glossy nails are nothing revolutionary — it does make sense as to why beauty lovers are swaying the trends towards more dewy finishes when it comes to skin, lips, and nails. Matte lips may be having their comeback (this time to be much more hydrating and comfortable), but hydration is closely tied to the looking and feeling more youthful.

When it comes to lip gloss nails, not only are they all things minimal, chic, elevated, understated, and timeless — the exaggerated glossy finish is also playfully fresh and eye-catching.