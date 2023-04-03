Spring is suddenly here, and with it, the vibrant pink cherry blossom trees are officially in full bloom. And to celebrate the warmer weather (along with the start of the Poosh and Lemme founder’s birthday month), Kourtney Kardashian opted for fresh new lip gloss nails painted with some adorable mini cherries with red and pastel green lacquers. And TBH: It’s exactly the springtime inspiration needed for my next salon appointment.

Painted by her favorite nail technician — who also frequently works with the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kerry Washington, Dua Lipa, and many more — Kim Truong tapped a handful of La Par’s Non-Toxic Nail Lacquers for the sweet, ultra-detailed look. And what’s more, Truong took to the comments to confirm that the eldest Kardashian sister’s almond shaped, mid-length nails are 100% natural (aka, her manis are sans any extensions or tips).

ICYWW, the softly rounded, finger-lengthening nail shape has been her signature look for quite some time now. And in the recent past, she’s experimented with silver-tipped French nails to ring in the New Year, neutral nails with a peekaboo Louboutin moment (which is a trend to watch that was most recently worn by Cardi B), Travis Barker’s initials on more than one occasion, and colorful floral nail art (that matched her daughter, Penelope).

While the Aries queen’s birthday is still a few weeks away (on April 18, to be exact) and these micro cherry nails will likely be replaced with something a bit more festive before then — they still serves as the perfect inspo for the spring and summer months.

Craving a cherry-inspired manicure in a pinch? Try your hand at some press-ons (that are the ultimate nail health hack, *without* ever compromising on trendy designs).