In the world of fashion and beauty, the color red has been linked to countless rising trends in recent months (alongside Barbie-inspired shades of hot pink, of course). Namely, copper and sunset-orange hair colors shows no signs of slowing, with celebs like Megan Fox, Halsey, and Florence Pugh deciding to experiment with the bold shades.

Scarlet-hued manicures, too, have been having their main character moment for quite some time now, no doubt in light of the viral “red nail theory” that all but took over TikTok in the fall of 2022. As for a few of the A-listers giving red nails a go? Hailey Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter are a few of note.

With summer nearing its end and the cooler fall season approaching, Emily Ratajkowski is the most recent to dye her typically dark brunette strands a fiery shade of burnt copper. What’s more, she used her just-passed June birthday as an excuse to play with unexpected red eyeliner. And just this week, the model and podcast host took to Instagram to share a few snaps of her current “serpent nails” (as she calls them), painted with very on-trend red and black lacquers.

While the exact artist behind her snake-print nails has yet to revealed, the eye-catching tips will surely serve as some major mani inspiration for the months ahead.

Intricate, “more is more” manicures like EmRata’s are a fast-growing trend (and in direct contrast to the decidedly more low-key “quiet luxury” manis). Earlier this summer, Hailey Bieber opted for a similar mismatched look with colorful yellow, green, pink, purple, and blue polishes. And of course, Taylor Swift marked the start of her iconic Eras Tour with a “patchwork” mani, each nail representing a different album of hers.

Given that expert manicurists and nail techs in the industry have told Bustle that red nails are sure to be major come the autumn months, similar snake-inspired looks are sure to continue to pop up.