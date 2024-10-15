Since this time last year, Dua Lipa has been in her burgundy era — mostly by way of an impromptu switch-up from her typical jet-black hair to some sultry “cherry coke” tresses, which became a major hair color trend shortly after.

While the singer has rocked the bold, cherry-tinted ’do throughout the summer months, she’s kept it as her fall 2024 vibe — even matching it to her most recent manicure.

Dua’s Cherry Mocha Tie-Dye Nails

Next to her enviable style, the “Houdini” singer loves to express her creativity through nail art. See: her black and gray aura design, checkered chrome moment, and lava lamp-inspired mani as some prime examples. Her most recent set, however, is truly a falltime dream.

Painted atop a cool shade of opaque milk white polish, Lipa’s nails are covered in a chic cherry mocha tie-dye design.

The secret to her enviable mani? While her go-to manicurist, Michelle Humphrey, has yet to reveal *exactly* how she achieved the look, the cool girl print was likely created using a “blooming gel” formula.

Blooming gel polish essentially has a watercolor effect on nails that makes some of the hottest nail art designs easier than ever to recreate.

Aside from groovy tie-dye nails, some other manicure art you can create with buzzy blooming gel formulas include chic crocodile print and the more summery pool water nails.

For The Love Of Funky Nail Art

While Dua is the most recent celeb to rock a funky tie-dye mani, she isn’t the only A-lister who has been a total fan of similarly unique looks.

Just last year, Hailey Bieber sported a luxe, mismatched manicure that featured a similar blooming gel-esque design in a rainbow of colors. Other stars like Megan Thee Stallion have also dipped their fingertips into more out-there nail art looks — such as her holographic butterfly wing set.

Next to colorful French tips and chrome finishes that are trending for the fall 2024 season, a tie-dye mani just became the coolest way to take your nail art game to the next level.