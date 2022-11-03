From sweet pastel French tips and her epic gold chrome manicure at this year’s Grammys, to ’70s-inspired lava lamp nails and beyond — artist and icon Dua Lipa has quickly become the nail art queen that beauty fans love and deserve.

And her latest manicure moment that’s giving every bit of cool-girl inspiration needed this season? The Sweetest Pie singer has been spotted exploring the streets of Tokyo, Japan with a fresh new set of almond-shaped nails, all painted in a colorfully chrome checkerboard print that’s giving The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift chic.

Painted by Lipa’s go-to celebrity manicurist (who also frequently works with A-listers like Adele, Maude Apatow, and Cate Blanchett), London-based Michelle Humphrey is no stranger to creating a statement-making mani for her clients. And in line with Lipa’s unapologetic aura and fearlessly bold vibe, the creative duo turned the classic checkered pattern up a notch, featuring a unique color paired with black on each tip (and all with an on-trend chrome finish, of course). And to perfectly top off her edgy nightlife look? Her Pinterest-worthy manicure was paired with some piecey side-swept bangs, a classic glossy neutral lip, and a mood board-worthy smudged smoky eye with a metallic red hue placed in her inner corners. I mean ... fire is an understatement.

Thanks to Hailey Bieber’s glazed donut nails that reigned all summer long (and are still on-trend through the fall and winter months), any and every iteration of mirror-like chromatic textures are truly taking over the beauty space in more ways than one. Case in point? If chrome nails aren’t exactly your vibe — what about some disco chrome eyes instead?